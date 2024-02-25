The occupants are pulling up forces and reserves, but no critical strike forces have been recorded - Humenyuk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43529 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 171596 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100884 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 347876 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283284 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207282 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241067 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253927 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160060 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372682 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 140763 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 109714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103508 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46392 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94364 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96025 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 171466 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 347724 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237037 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283176 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 1910 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29979 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47573 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36407 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104650 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The occupants are pulling up forces and reserves, but no critical strike forces have been recorded - Humenyuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30265 views

The occupiers are pulling in forces and reserves from occupied Crimea and eastern Ukraine to replenish units that have suffered losses in attacks on Ukrainian positions, but not in numbers that could change the course of events.

The occupants are pulling up forces and reserves, but no critical strike forces have been recorded - Humenyuk

Every time our positions on the Left Bank are stormed, the enemy forces suffer serious losses, so the Russian Armed Forces rotate their personnel: there is a redistribution of personnel after the events in Avdeevka; and reserves from the occupied Crimea are pulled up, but not in critical mass, so the occupants are unable to change the situation

This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine Natalia Humenyuk on the air of the telethon.

We are not now seeing an additional number of strike forces that could critically change the course of events in our area of responsibility. We see that the rotation of personnel continues, the replenishment of units with forces and means continues, because the enemy forces have serious losses in every assault on our positions on the Left Bank. They need to make up for them.

- she said.

According to Humenyuk, forces are being pulled up from the eastern direction.

After the events in Avdeevka, - personnel and means of fire defeat

- reported the speaker of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine.

And also the Russian Armed Forces are pulling up reserves from temporarily occupied Crimea.

They are being pulled up from the Crimean hub. From time to time, forces and reserves are also pulled up from there, but they are not in the critical mass that would significantly change the state of affairs in our area of responsibility. 

- Humeniuk said.

Recall

The defense forces are holding a bridgehead in Krynki in Kherson region and are not giving up their positions. This was stated by the head of the joint coordination press centerof the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humenyuk, during a telethon.

The Russian Federation launched 9 missile strikes and 77 air strikes over the past 24 hours. 119 multiple rocket launchers were fired.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87