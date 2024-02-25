The occupants are pulling up forces and reserves, but no critical strike forces have been recorded - Humenyuk

Every time our positions on the Left Bank are stormed, the enemy forces suffer serious losses, so the Russian Armed Forces rotate their personnel: there is a redistribution of personnel after the events in Avdeevka; and reserves from the occupied Crimea are pulled up, but not in critical mass, so the occupants are unable to change the situation

This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine Natalia Humenyuk on the air of the telethon.

We are not now seeing an additional number of strike forces that could critically change the course of events in our area of responsibility. We see that the rotation of personnel continues, the replenishment of units with forces and means continues, because the enemy forces have serious losses in every assault on our positions on the Left Bank. They need to make up for them. - she said.

According to Humenyuk, forces are being pulled up from the eastern direction.

After the events in Avdeevka, - personnel and means of fire defeat - reported the speaker of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine.

And also the Russian Armed Forces are pulling up reserves from temporarily occupied Crimea.

They are being pulled up from the Crimean hub. From time to time, forces and reserves are also pulled up from there, but they are not in the critical mass that would significantly change the state of affairs in our area of responsibility. - Humeniuk said.

Recall

The defense forces are holding a bridgehead in Krynki in Kherson region and are not giving up their positions. This was stated by the head of the joint coordination press centerof the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humenyuk, during a telethon.

The Russian Federation launched 9 missile strikes and 77 air strikes over the past 24 hours. 119 multiple rocket launchers were fired.