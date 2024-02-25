There are no critical situations in Kupiansk, more than 10 thousand people remain in the community - military administration
Kyiv • UNN
More than 10,000 people remain in the community of Kupyansk, where, according to the military administration, there are currently no critical situations with electricity, water or gas supply.
There are currently no critical situations with electricity, water and gas supply in Kupyansk and the community.
More than 10 thousand people remain in the Kupyansk community, the head of the Kupyansk city military administration, Andriy Besedin, said during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
If we are talking about electricity, water and gas supply, there are no critical situations at the moment. If we look at the shelling, the destruction and localized outages, they are being localized very quickly and people are getting gas, water and other essentials. So the situation is stable
He added that more than 3.5 thousand people remain in Kupyansk, and 7.5 thousand in the Kupyansk community
People are constantly staying in the community and, unfortunately, do not want to leave, although we constantly emphasize this. The whole algorithm is well worked out. People know where they are going and what conditions they will receive. It is a dormitory with good conditions. The main fear is losing your home or some kind of uncertainty. But I want to emphasize once again that life and health cannot be returned
He also emphasized that three healthcare facilities continue to operate in the community, and three educational institutions provide distance learning for children in the Kupianske community.
As for the social infrastructure, it is almost fully operational. ATMs, Ukrposhta, shops. Humanitarian aid is constantly delivered. Every month, people receive food as well. The public transport is working
Recall
The enemy is constantly trying to advance on Kupyansk by conducting assault operations. But last week the intensity of the offensive decreased somewhat thanks to our soldiers who destroy the enemy and their equipment every day.