In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44012 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 173734 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101936 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 350365 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284951 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207835 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241420 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254006 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160146 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372700 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

There are no critical situations in Kupiansk, more than 10 thousand people remain in the community - military administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27377 views

More than 10,000 people remain in the community of Kupyansk, where, according to the military administration, there are currently no critical situations with electricity, water or gas supply.

There are no critical situations in Kupiansk, more than 10 thousand people remain in the community - military administration

There are currently no critical situations with electricity, water and gas supply in Kupyansk and the community.

More than 10 thousand people remain in the Kupyansk community, the head of the Kupyansk city military administration, Andriy Besedin, said during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

If we are talking about electricity, water and gas supply, there are no critical situations at the moment. If we look at the shelling, the destruction and localized outages, they are being localized very quickly and people are getting gas, water and other essentials. So the situation is stable

- Besedin said.

He added that more than 3.5 thousand people remain in Kupyansk, and 7.5 thousand in the Kupyansk community

People are constantly staying in the community and, unfortunately, do not want to leave, although we constantly emphasize this. The whole algorithm is well worked out. People know where they are going and what conditions they will receive. It is a dormitory with good conditions. The main fear is losing your home or some kind of uncertainty. But I want to emphasize once again that life and health cannot be returned

- Besedin added.

He also emphasized that three healthcare facilities continue to operate in the community, and three educational institutions provide distance learning for children in the Kupianske community.

As for the social infrastructure, it is almost fully operational. ATMs, Ukrposhta, shops. Humanitarian aid is constantly delivered. Every month, people receive food as well. The public transport is working

- summarized the head of the MBA.

Recall

The enemy is constantly trying to advance on Kupyansk by conducting assault operations. But last week the intensity of the offensive decreased somewhat thanks to our soldiers who destroy the enemy and their equipment every day. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Kupyansk
