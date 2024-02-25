There are no critical situations in Kupiansk, more than 10 thousand people remain in the community - military administration

There are currently no critical situations with electricity, water and gas supply in Kupyansk and the community.

More than 10 thousand people remain in the Kupyansk community, the head of the Kupyansk city military administration, Andriy Besedin, said during a telethon, UNN reports .

If we are talking about electricity, water and gas supply, there are no critical situations at the moment. If we look at the shelling, the destruction and localized outages, they are being localized very quickly and people are getting gas, water and other essentials. So the situation is stable - Besedin said.

He added that more than 3.5 thousand people remain in Kupyansk, and 7.5 thousand in the Kupyansk community

People are constantly staying in the community and, unfortunately, do not want to leave, although we constantly emphasize this. The whole algorithm is well worked out. People know where they are going and what conditions they will receive. It is a dormitory with good conditions. The main fear is losing your home or some kind of uncertainty. But I want to emphasize once again that life and health cannot be returned - Besedin added.

He also emphasized that three healthcare facilities continue to operate in the community, and three educational institutions provide distance learning for children in the Kupianske community.

As for the social infrastructure, it is almost fully operational. ATMs, Ukrposhta, shops. Humanitarian aid is constantly delivered. Every month, people receive food as well. The public transport is working - summarized the head of the MBA.

The enemy is constantly trying to advance on Kupyansk by conducting assault operations. But last week the intensity of the offensive decreased somewhat thanks to our soldiers who destroy the enemy and their equipment every day.