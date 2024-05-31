ukenru
All those who returned today from Russian captivity were tortured - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 97631 views

According to Lubinets, all those who returned from captivity Today report that they did not see representatives of the ICRC.

Everyone who returned from captivity today talked about torture. About a third of them are wounded and seriously wounded. Absolutely everyone has lost an insane number of kilograms and needs treatment and rehabilitation. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets, reports UNN.

In general, everyone who returned today, they all told us about the torture. The prisoners told us that they had not seen representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross. About a third are wounded and seriously wounded. And absolutely everyone lost an insane number of kilograms. Everyone is in very poor physical condition, everyone needs treatment and rehabilitation. We can say about all of them that everyone is psychologically stable and everyone was happy when they saw that the exchange took place 

- Lubinets said.

He also told about the story of the representative of the National Police Mariana Chechelyuk, who was held captive, torturing her.

According to the data we received, she was tortured. And both physically and mentally. It was brought several times for exchanges and then reported that Ukraine allegedly refused it and returned it back 

- Lubinets added.

According to him, the Russians illegally detained the girl, because according to international conventions, she is a representative of the National Police, she is not a combatant.

Today, on May 31, Ukraine exchanged prisoners with Russia, and 75 Ukrainians returned home.

Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko said that among the Ukrainians released today there are 29 employees of the Ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine: 21 National Guardsmen, 7 border guards and a police officer.

The state border guard service noted that among the border guards released today there are those who passed in the Donetsk and Izmail border detachments.

Also , the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, saidthat today it was possible to release from captivity 19 people who were captured from the island of Zmeiny and 10 defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.

War
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
izmailIzmail
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk
polandPoland

