The first hour of the visit to Sweden Zelensky gave an audience to King Carl XVI Gustaf

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had an audience with King Carl XVI Gustaf during his working visit to the Kingdom of Sweden. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in the Telegram channel.

During the audience with King Charles XVI of Sweden, Gustav was able to express gratitude to Sweden and the Swedish people for their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine - said Vladimir Zelensky.

The president also released a video of the meeting with the Swedish monarch. The head of state expressed gratitude for special assistance to Ukrainian children, in particular within the framework of the International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children.

The president of Ukraine separately noted that Sweden has provided temporary protection from war for more than 35 thousand of our people.

The Swedish government clarified that it is transferring two ACs 890 reconnaissance aircraft to Ukraine

On Friday, May 31, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The parties discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, primarily in the defense sector, and the path of our state to integration into the EU and NATO.