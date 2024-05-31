ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The first hour of the visit to Sweden Zelensky gave an audience to King Carl XVI Gustaf

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85780 views

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden to the Swedish people for their unwavering solidarity and support for Ukraine during his working visit to the Kingdom of Sweden.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had an audience with King Carl XVI Gustaf during his working visit to the Kingdom of Sweden. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in the Telegram channel.

Details

During the audience with King Charles XVI of Sweden, Gustav was able to express gratitude to Sweden and the Swedish people for their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine

- said Vladimir Zelensky. 

The president also released a video of the meeting with the Swedish monarch. The head of state expressed gratitude for special assistance to Ukrainian children, in particular within the framework of the International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children.

The president of Ukraine separately noted that Sweden has provided temporary protection from war for more than 35 thousand of our people.

The Swedish government clarified that it is transferring two ACs 890 reconnaissance aircraft to Ukraine30.05.24, 13:51 • 19305 views

recall

On Friday, May 31, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The parties discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, primarily in the defense sector, and the path of our state to integration into the EU and NATO.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
telegramTelegram
swedenSweden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

