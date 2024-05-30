The Swedish government clarified that it is transferring two ACs 890 reconnaissance aircraft to Ukraine

The Swedish government clarified that as part of the largest package of Military Assistance from Sweden, Ukraine will receive two aircraft long-range radar detection and control ASC 890. this was announced by the press secretary of the Swedish Prime Minister Tom Samuelson on May 29, writes UNN.

Sweden has announced its largest package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 1.16 billion euros. The package includes two air surveillance and control aircraft (ACS 890), helping Ukraine identify targets at long distances - - written by Samuelsson in X.

It is indicated that on the eve of the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson "presented the plane directly to the ambassador of Ukraine to Sweden.

Yevlash about the Swedish ASC 890 plane: it will be a powerful boost for the F-16