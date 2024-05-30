Yevlash about the Swedish ASC 890 plane: it will be a powerful boost for the F-16

The AWACS long-range radar detection aircraft (ASC 890), which Sweden will transfer to Ukraine, will become a powerful reinforcement for F-16 fighters. this was announced by the representative of the Ukrainian Air Force Command Ilya Yevlash on the air of the telethon, the correspondent reports UNN.

This aircraft is unique in its kind. This is the kind of AWACS that everyone knows. An airplane that is a flying radar that helps illuminate and detect targets. The Russians have such a plane. We have already destroyed two of them. This will allow us to identify targets such as, for example, "Shahed", when they try to hide somewhere in the mouths of rivers, it will see them from above, highlight them Evlash said.

According to him, also with the help of the AWACS aircraft (ASC 890), the Defense Forces can detect Russian missiles and aircraft on the approaches.

We will also detect missiles and enemy aircraft at an early approach, including this aircraft can detect enemy radars, can detect their coordinates, which of course will help our systems and aircraft, including the F-16, which will be a powerful reinforcement for detecting targets from a safe distance and highlighting them for the Defense Forces Evlash said.

In addition, Yevlash said that electronic warfare units, mobile Fire groups, and anti-aircraft missile forces worked during the Russian attack that night, destroying 7 of the 11 missiles.

Air defense destroyed 7 cruise missiles and 32 attack drones during night strikes

Of course, on the eve we managed to eliminate a larger percentage of targets, but of course, in all this, the main issue is the shortage of air defense systems. We have to maneuver with our available forces and means to repel attacks, because quite often the enemy uses its attack missiles from different points, from different launch sites, as well as drones and other missiles Evlash noted.

The Swedish government has presented the 16th package of military assistance for Ukraine worth SEK 13.3 billion (1.16 billion euros). This is the largest support package from the country, which includes, in particular, a radar reconnaissance aircraft.