Yevlash about the Swedish ASC 890 plane: it will be a powerful boost for the F-16

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 56950 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102724 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145862 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150287 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246469 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173268 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164679 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148216 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223688 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113021 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 48120 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 60063 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 99571 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39718 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32696 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246470 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223689 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210014 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235887 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222818 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 56950 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32667 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39697 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112109 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113063 views
Yevlash about the Swedish ASC 890 plane: it will be a powerful boost for the F-16

Yevlash about the Swedish ASC 890 plane: it will be a powerful boost for the F-16

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23547 views

Sweden will hand over to Ukraine a powerful AWACS ASC 890 long-range radar detection aircraft, which will significantly increase the capabilities of Ukraine's air defense by detecting Russian missiles, aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles in the early stages of approach.

The AWACS long-range radar detection aircraft (ASC 890), which Sweden will transfer to Ukraine, will become a powerful reinforcement for F-16 fighters. this was announced by the representative of the Ukrainian Air Force Command Ilya Yevlash on the air of the telethon, the correspondent reports UNN.

This aircraft is unique in its kind. This is the kind of AWACS that everyone knows. An airplane that is a flying radar that helps illuminate and detect targets. The Russians have such a plane. We have already destroyed two of them. This will allow us to identify targets such as, for example, "Shahed", when they try to hide somewhere in the mouths of rivers, it will see them from above, highlight them

Evlash said.

According to him, also with the help of the AWACS aircraft (ASC 890), the Defense Forces can detect Russian missiles and aircraft on the approaches.

We will also detect missiles and enemy aircraft at an early approach, including this aircraft can detect enemy radars, can detect their coordinates, which of course will help our systems and aircraft, including the F-16, which will be a powerful reinforcement for detecting targets from a safe distance and highlighting them for the Defense Forces

Evlash said.

In addition, Yevlash said that electronic warfare units, mobile Fire groups, and anti-aircraft missile forces worked during the Russian attack that night, destroying 7 of the 11 missiles.

Air defense destroyed 7 cruise missiles and 32 attack drones during night strikes30.05.24, 08:04 • 100916 views

Of course, on the eve we managed to eliminate a larger percentage of targets, but of course, in all this, the main issue is the shortage of air defense systems. We have to maneuver with our available forces and means to repel attacks, because quite often the enemy uses its attack missiles from different points, from different launch sites, as well as drones and other missiles

Evlash noted.

addition

The Swedish government has presented the 16th package of military assistance for Ukraine worth SEK 13.3 billion (1.16 billion euros). This is the largest support package from the country, which includes, in particular, a radar reconnaissance aircraft.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Contact us about advertising