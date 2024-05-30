Air defense destroyed 7 cruise missiles and 32 attack drones during night strikes

As a result of the air battle, 7 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles and 32 Shahed-131/136 attack drones of the enemy were destroyed. This is reported by the commander of the Air Forces, Lieutenant General Nikolai Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of May 30, 2024, enemy forces attacked facilities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine. The attack was carried out using 8 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as 11 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles launched from TU-95 Ms strategic aviation aircraft, and 32 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile Fire groups and electronic warfare units engaged in an anti-aircraft battle. As a result of this struggle, 7 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles and 32 Shahed-131/136 attack drones were destroyed within the Khmelnitsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Odessa, Kherson, Kiev and Vinnytsia regions.

Kh-101 cruise missiles were launched by TU-95s in the Engels area