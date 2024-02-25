$41.340.03
An infrastructure facility is damaged during a Russian attack in Khmelnytsky region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56441 views

An infrastructure facility in Ukraine's Khmelnytsky region was damaged during a Russian attack in the early morning hours of February 25.

An infrastructure facility is damaged during a Russian attack in Khmelnytsky region

On the night of February 25, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the Khmelnytsky region. According to official information, the Russian strike damaged an infrastructure facility. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration.

Details

This morning, Russian troops struck again in Khmelnytsky region. 

Air defense forces were working. At the same time, the attack damaged an infrastructure facility

- Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration informs.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 16 unmanned aerial vehicles during night attack25.02.24, 08:18 • 50871 view

As indicated, there was no information on casualties or damage to the housing stock.

Recall

Rescuers and the Red Cross tested the capabilities of the Bogun snowmobile during the All-Ukrainian training exercise held in Khmelnytsky.

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration: Enemy UAVs attacked residential and critical infrastructure in Kyiv region25.02.24, 09:40 • 31267 views

