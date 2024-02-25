An infrastructure facility is damaged during a Russian attack in Khmelnytsky region

On the night of February 25, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the Khmelnytsky region. According to official information, the Russian strike damaged an infrastructure facility. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration.

Details

This morning, Russian troops struck again in Khmelnytsky region.

Air defense forces were working. At the same time, the attack damaged an infrastructure facility - Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration informs.

As indicated, there was no information on casualties or damage to the housing stock.

Recall

