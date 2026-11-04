Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take place

The Ukrainian language will become part of the British education system, and Ukrainian children will be able to take an exam in the subject. This will help them preserve their native language, culture and connection with Ukraine. This was stated by Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reports UNN.

Today, the United Kingdom's Department for Education announced preparations to introduce a GCSE examination in the Ukrainian language. This means that Ukrainian students will have the opportunity to officially confirm their knowledge of their native language and obtain a British educational qualification - the ambassador said.

GCSE (General Certificate of Secondary Education) is the main British school qualification, which children usually obtain at the age of 15–16 after studying several subjects and taking examinations. Ukrainian will now also be among the subjects in which students can take an examination. And, incidentally, it will be available not only to Ukrainians, but to all students.

According to Zaluzhnyi, teaching under the new programme will begin in September 2028 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, while the first examinations will take place in 2029. This decision is the result of many years of work and perseverance by the Ukrainian community in the United Kingdom, as well as by our diplomats. For thousands of children whom the war forced to leave Ukraine, this is an opportunity to study abroad while preserving their identity. There have even been cases when Ukrainian students were offered the option of taking an examination in Russian.

This step shows that the Ukrainian-British partnership is working and that the Hundred Years Partnership Agreement is being filled with real substance that affects people's lives and the development of the younger generation. Our children must maintain their connection with Ukraine, wherever they live. And their native language is one of the most important foundations of this connection - the ambassador concluded.

What the Ministry of Education says

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, the introduction of the Ukrainian GCSE is a response to a longstanding request from the Ukrainian community in the United Kingdom and the result of the development of educational cooperation between the two states. The initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen the Ukrainian-British partnership and support Ukrainian families who have found refuge in the United Kingdom.

Today we took an important step towards introducing the GCSE in Ukrainian, which the Ukrainian community in the United Kingdom had sought for years. After the start of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, British schools opened their doors to thousands of Ukrainian schoolchildren, and we will always be grateful for this support. We welcome the next step by the British government towards ensuring freedom of educational choice for Ukrainian children and respect for their national identity - said Ukraine's Minister of Education and Science Andrii Butenko.

What the new examination will include

The Ukrainian-language GCSE will assess four core language skills: listening, speaking, reading and writing. The cultural and historical context of the Ukrainian language will also be taken into account when developing the qualification.

The examination will be developed by the British examination organisation AQA with the support of the United Kingdom government. Linguists and specialised experts will be involved in the work to ensure the quality of assessment and take the needs of the Ukrainian community into account.

Importantly, the Ukrainian-language GCSE will be available not only to children from Ukrainian families, but also to other students who are learning Ukrainian.

"While Ukrainians and their children are building their lives here in the United Kingdom, it is important to provide them with every opportunity to preserve their connection with their cultural heritage and to take pride in who they are.

The new qualification will be available to all students and will enable them to develop their language skills and learn about Ukraine's rich culture and history. At the same time, it will open up opportunities for further education and employment and strengthen our partnership with Ukraine.

Through this long-term partnership, we are building strong ties between our countries that will help future generations move forward together and develop relationships that transcend national borders", said United Kingdom Education Secretary Lucy Powell.

Educational cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom

The decision to introduce a GCSE in Ukrainian further develops cooperation within the framework of the Centennial Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

One area of this cooperation is the UK–Ukraine Schools Partnership. The programme already brings together more than 300 schools in both countries, helping students and teachers establish direct connections, implement joint educational projects, and learn more about each other’s cultures.

The introduction of a GCSE in Ukrainian is another practical step in developing this cooperation. It expands the educational opportunities available to Ukrainian children abroad and helps preserve their linguistic and cultural identity.