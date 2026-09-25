Ukrainian boxers Aliiev and Okhota won gold and silver at the European Championships

$44.970.1251.120.06
ukenru
08:48 AM • 3124 views
Ukraine will receive a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems, Trump confirmed his decision — Zelenskyy
08:46 AM • 11250 views
Whereabouts of 56 Ukrainians remain unknown a month after the floods in Nepal - what Foreign Ministry says
08:03 AM • 13931 views
"Absolutely bestial and sickening strike" - Zelenskyy, following Russia's attack on Kyiv, warned of risks from Russia before winterPhoto
Exclusive
07:40 AM • 14076 views
Autumn cold: how to distinguish it from an allergy and when to see a doctor
04:31 AM • 23026 views
The Russians attacked two medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia in the morning; one person was injuredPhoto
September 25, 12:55 AM • 30590 views
Ukraine will not be left without internet despite Russia's attacks — "Flash"
September 24, 08:30 PM • 18101 views
Britain will maintain sanctions against Usmanov and Friedman despite the EU decision - Bloomberg
September 24, 07:42 PM • 33437 views
Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal
September 24, 06:59 PM • 25872 views
The Ukrainian who carried out a brutal attack in Poland is currently in a psychiatric hospital, the ambassador says
September 24, 05:19 PM • 25683 views
Pashynskyi has reached a plea agreement with the HACC and undertaken to pay over UAH 1 billion for the benefit of the Defense Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3m/s
64%
751mm
Popular news
The Kremlin has launched a media campaign ahead of the anniversary of the fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine — CPDSeptember 25, 01:22 AM • 18351 views
At least 12 military personnel killed during Kazakh Navy exercisesSeptember 25, 01:53 AM • 18359 views
What is celebrated on September 25 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 25, 02:58 AM • 15279 views
Russia continues to attack Kyiv and the region - in the morning, a drone struck a high-rise building in PecherskPhotoVideo05:35 AM • 22241 views
Trump and Xi Jinping discussed Russia's war against Ukraine05:52 AM • 15571 views
Publications
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 50694 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 45633 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?PhotoSeptember 24, 10:30 AM • 47669 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin concealSeptember 24, 09:32 AM • 50801 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 60552 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideo07:16 AM • 11731 views
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideoSeptember 24, 08:00 PM • 22048 views
I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant VarfolomieievSeptember 24, 05:41 PM • 22156 views
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideoSeptember 24, 02:19 PM • 28477 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticizedSeptember 24, 02:08 PM • 25285 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Starlink
Forbes
Brent Crude

Ukrainian boxers Aliiev and Okhota won gold and silver at the European Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Elvin Aliiev became the European champion in the up to 65 kg weight category, while Hanna Okhota won silver in the up to 48 kg category. Ukraine has 4 medals.

Ukrainian boxers Aliiev and Okhota won gold and silver at the European Championships
Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

The European Amateur Boxing Championships under the auspices of World Boxing are concluding in Sofia, Bulgaria. Ukrainian boxers won two more medals at the competition: Elvin Aliiev triumphed in the up-to-65 kg weight category, while Hanna Okhota became the European runner-up in the up-to-48 kg weight category. The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Elvin Aliiev is the European boxing champion, while Hanna Okhota is the silver medalist of the continental championship

— the statement says.

Elvin Aliiev began his campaign at the continental championship in the round of 16, where he defeated a representative of Belgium. In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian overcame Azerbaijani boxer Milk Hasanov, and in the semifinals he defeated Moldova's Aleksandr Paraskiv on points, winning all three rounds.

In the final, Elvin faced French boxer Hugo Groux. The Ukrainian started the bout actively and inflicted a cut on his opponent with a series of punches. The fight was stopped early in the first round, making Elvin Aliiev the European champion.

It is noted that Elvin became the first Ukrainian men's European champion since 2019. The last Ukrainian to win this title was Oleksandr Khyzhniak at the European Championships held as part of the European Games.

Hanna Okhota won another medal for Ukraine at the European Championships. The Ukrainian reached the final in the up-to-48 kg weight category, beginning her campaign at the continental championship with a round-of-16 victory over Hungary's Lilla Szeleski.

In the semifinal bout, Hanna faced Türkiye's Nurselen Yalgettekin. The Ukrainian won and advanced to the European Championship final. In the decisive bout, Hanna lost to her opponent, thus ending her campaign at the continental championship with a silver medal.

Update

Ukraine's team currently has four medals — one gold, one silver, and two bronze. Thanks to this result, our team is provisionally in second place in the overall medal standings of the continental championship. It should be noted that on the final competition day, Ukraine's medal tally is guaranteed to increase by one medal: Ukrainian Aider Abduraimov will fight for the title of European champion.

Ukrainian boxers Lutsak and Illiushа win European Championship bronze24.09.26, 17:29 • 3328 views

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Azerbaijan
France
Belgium
Bulgaria
Turkey
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova