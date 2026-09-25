Ukrainian boxers Aliiev and Okhota won gold and silver at the European Championships

Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

The European Amateur Boxing Championships under the auspices of World Boxing are concluding in Sofia, Bulgaria. Ukrainian boxers won two more medals at the competition: Elvin Aliiev triumphed in the up-to-65 kg weight category, while Hanna Okhota became the European runner-up in the up-to-48 kg weight category. The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Elvin Aliiev is the European boxing champion, while Hanna Okhota is the silver medalist of the continental championship — the statement says.

Elvin Aliiev began his campaign at the continental championship in the round of 16, where he defeated a representative of Belgium. In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian overcame Azerbaijani boxer Milk Hasanov, and in the semifinals he defeated Moldova's Aleksandr Paraskiv on points, winning all three rounds.

In the final, Elvin faced French boxer Hugo Groux. The Ukrainian started the bout actively and inflicted a cut on his opponent with a series of punches. The fight was stopped early in the first round, making Elvin Aliiev the European champion.

It is noted that Elvin became the first Ukrainian men's European champion since 2019. The last Ukrainian to win this title was Oleksandr Khyzhniak at the European Championships held as part of the European Games.

Hanna Okhota won another medal for Ukraine at the European Championships. The Ukrainian reached the final in the up-to-48 kg weight category, beginning her campaign at the continental championship with a round-of-16 victory over Hungary's Lilla Szeleski.

In the semifinal bout, Hanna faced Türkiye's Nurselen Yalgettekin. The Ukrainian won and advanced to the European Championship final. In the decisive bout, Hanna lost to her opponent, thus ending her campaign at the continental championship with a silver medal.

Update

Ukraine's team currently has four medals — one gold, one silver, and two bronze. Thanks to this result, our team is provisionally in second place in the overall medal standings of the continental championship. It should be noted that on the final competition day, Ukraine's medal tally is guaranteed to increase by one medal: Ukrainian Aider Abduraimov will fight for the title of European champion.

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