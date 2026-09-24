Ukrainian boxers Lutsak and Illiushа win European Championship bronze

Ukrainian boxers Iryna Lutsak and Pavlo Illiusha Photo: NOC of Ukraine

Ukrainian boxers Iryna Lutsak and Pavlo Illiushа won bronze medals at the European Amateur Boxing Championships in Sofia. Both athletes lost to their opponents in the semifinals. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The European Amateur Boxing Championships under the auspices of World Boxing are underway in Sofia, Bulgaria. Over nine days, male and female athletes are competing for medals in 20 weight categories. The first medals for the Ukrainian national team were won by Iryna Lutsak and Pavlo Illiushа in the up-to-80 kg weight categories - the statement reads.

In the quarterfinal, the Ukrainian defeated Bulgaria’s Aleyna Mehmed and secured a bronze medal. In the semifinal, Iryna faced Ireland’s Lisa O’Rourke. By a judges’ decision (0:5), the Irish boxer won, so the Ukrainian finished on the third step of the podium.

It is noted that for 21-year-old Iryna Lutsak, this is her first European Championship medal. For the second consecutive year, she has competed at the main international amateur competitions: in 2025, the Ukrainian also took part in the World Championships.

Pavlo Illiushа, who already has a winning record of appearances in the professional ring, made a successful start at the continental championships. In his round-of-32 bout, he defeated Israel’s Daniel Iliushonok. The Ukrainian then beat Armenia’s Artush Oganisyan by unanimous decision, and in the quarterfinal he defeated Georgian boxer Luka Matchutatze before the final bell.

In the semifinal, Pavlo faced Serbia’s Rastko Simic. The opponent won by a split decision, so the Ukrainian finished the European Championships with a bronze medal.

Ukrainian gymnasts won three medals at the World Challenge Cup