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Ukrainian gymnasts won three medals at the World Challenge Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

Stasys Butrimas won gold on the rings, while Oleg Verniaiev won two silver medals. The tournament took place in Szombathely, Hungary.

Ukrainian gymnasts won three medals at the World Challenge Cup

Ukrainian gymnasts won three medals at the World Challenge Cup event in Szombathely, Hungary. Stasis Butrimas and Oleh Verniaiev reached the podium. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Stasis Butrimas and Oleh Verniaiev won three medals for Ukraine at the World Challenge Cup event in artistic gymnastics

— the statement says.

The World Challenge Cup in artistic gymnastics has concluded in Szombathely, Hungary. A total of 111 gymnasts from 24 countries took part in the competition, including six representatives of Ukraine. At the end of the tournament, Ukrainians reached the podium three times.

Stasis Butrimas won "gold" in the rings event, scoring 13.633 points in the final. In the same discipline, Oleh Verniaiev won the silver medal with 13.233 points. Olympic champion Oleh Verniaiev claimed another silver medal in the parallel bars final, where he scored 13.433 points.

It is noted that this is Stasis's first gold medal and first medal at a World Challenge Cup-level competition. For Oleh, the tournament in Szombathely marked his return to the international arena after a break of more than a year related to recovery from an injury.

Ukrainian climbers won "gold" and set two European records21.09.26, 11:34 • 4466 views

Olga Rozgon

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