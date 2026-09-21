Ukrainian climbers won "gold" and set two European records

Ukrainian climbers Hryhorii Ilchyshyn and Yaroslav Tkach won gold medals in the speed relay at the World Climbing Series stage in Chongqing, China. During the tournament, the Ukrainian duo broke the European record twice, defeating the United States team in the final. The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

A World Climbing Series stage in speed climbing took place in Chongqing, China. One hundred athletes from five continents took part in the competition — 57 men and 43 women — the statement says.

On their way to victory, the Ukrainian duo broke the European record twice. First, in the quarterfinal against China's first team, the Ukrainians improved the continental record to 10.26 seconds. Then, in the final against Americans Samuel Watson and Zach Hammer, they set a new record of 10.03 seconds, winning "gold" after their opponents made a false start.

It is noted that the previous European record in the speed relay also belonged to the Ukrainian duo. Hryhorii Ilchyshyn and Yaroslav Tkach set it earlier this year at the World Climbing Series stage in Krakow — 10.31 seconds.

The speed relay is a new discipline that made its debut at the World Climbing Series level only this year and is currently being considered as one of the future main disciplines on the competition calendar — the NOC added.

Ukrainian figure skater Yehor Kurtsev won "silver" at the Junior Grand Prix event in Ankara