Ukrainian figure skater Yehor Kurtsev won "silver" at the Junior Grand Prix event in Ankara

Ukrainian figure skater Yehor Kurtsev took second place at the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating event, which is being held in the Turkish capital. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The Junior Grand Prix figure skating event concluded in Ankara, the capital of Turkey. For Ukrainian figure skater Yehor Kurtsev, this competition was his first international appearance of the new competitive season - the statement says.

Following the short and free programs, the Ukrainian took second place in the men's singles, scoring 201.95 points and losing to Japan's Daiya Ebihara, the statement says.

In the short program, Yehor performed the program from last season and received 71.00 points. This is a new personal record for the Ukrainian — his previous best result was 70.05 points, which he recorded at the 2026 World Junior Championships.

In the free program, Yehor presented a new routine and received 130.95 points for it.

It is noted that this is Yehor Kurtsev's first medal in his career at Junior Grand Prix events. In addition, it is Ukraine's first award in men's singles at the Junior Grand Prix in seven years — since Ivan Shmuratko's "bronze" at the event in Enya in 2019.

Additionally

At the Bakuriani-2025 XVII Winter European Youth Olympic Festival, Yehor Kurtsev won a gold medal.

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