Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture lost positions near Toretsk - ISW maps

Ukraine's defense forces have recently recaptured previously lost positions near Toretsk. Meanwhile, the Russian invaders are advancing at the front near Toretsk, Chasovyi Yar and Kurakhove. This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

On January 27, fighting continued at the “Ukrainian bridgehead” in the Kursk region, but there were no confirmed changes on the front line.

On January 27, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the capture of the village of Mykolayevo-Daryino (northwest of Suzha). However, ISW believes that Russian troops probably took control of the village as early as January 21.

Fighting continued near Kosytsia (north of Suzha), and the UAF reportedly counterattacked near Mykolaiv-Daryno on January 26 and 27.

Kharkiv region

It is noted that on January 27, the Russian occupiers continued attacks in Kharkiv region near Liptsy and Vovchansk, but did not advance. On January 27, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that near Vovchansk, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy assault using 10 units of Russian equipment and an unspecified number of infantry. the Russian military commander claimed that Russian troops also carried out limited ground attacks in the Dergachiv district, potentially referring to the direction of Kozacha Lopan (northwest of Liptsi).

Luhansk region

Russian invaders attacked in the Kupyansk sector near Petropavlivka, near Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka and Hlushkivka on January 26 and 27, but did not advance.

On January 27, Russian troops continued offensive actions in the Borovsk sector, but also did not advance. Russian occupants conducted offensive actions in the area of Lozova, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, near Kopanky, Nadiya, Makiivka, Novoyehorivka and Hrekivka on January 26 and 27. Russian military commanders continued to complain about the lies of the Russian military command about the alleged recent combat successes in the Borovsk sector - ISW analysts report .

According to the American Institute for the Study of War, on January 27, Russian bloggers denied the January 20 statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense about the capture of Novoyehorivka, claiming that Russian troops were still 1.5 km away from the settlement and that there had been no movement in the area for some time.

One Russian blogger claimed that footage recently showing Putin's troops in the village was fake - the report said.

The ISW noted that Russian military commanders said that the false statements of the Russian Defense Ministry about the “capture” of the village negatively affect the ongoing offensive operations of Putin's troops in the area.

According to the Institute's analysts, Russian bloggers have previously complained that the Russian authorities lied about the capture of Bilohorivka (northeast of Siversk), and the Russian military command reportedly arrested and dismissed several commanders responsible for the Bilohorivka sector in November 2024.

On January 27, Russian troops continued their offensive in the Liman sector, but did not advance - analysts write.

On January 26 and 27, the Russian occupiers conducted offensive operations near Terny, Kolodyazy, Yampolivka in the direction of Zelena Dolyna, near Zarichne and Torske.

Donetsk region

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian ISW sources reported any offensive operations by Russian troops in the Seversky sector on January 27.

Russian occupants have recently advanced in the center of Chasovyi Yar. Geolocation footage from January 26 shows that Russians have advanced along Myru and Gorky streets in the city center. Russian troops attacked near Chasovyi Yar itself, near Stupochky, Bila Hora and Predtechyno on January 26 and 27.

On January 27, Lt. Col. Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the Luhansk group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the occupiers were building up military equipment, especially armored vehicles, in the Chasovyi Yar area and had recently blown up the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal in several places to create passages for their armored vehicles.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have recently advanced in the Toretsk sector. Geolocation footage from January 26 shows that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced to the northwest of the city.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers are also advancing in the Toretsk sector. Geolocation footage published on January 27 indicates that Russian troops have advanced near the Toretsk mine in the north of the city.

Russian invaders continued attacks near Toretsk, near Diliyivka, Krymske and Shcherbynivka on January 26 and 27.

On January 27, Russian troops continued their offensive in the Pokrovsk sector, but did not advance.

the Russian invaders attacked near Pokrovsk, in the area of Vodyane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, near Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlynne, in the area of Zvirove, Novovasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Uspenivka, Novosergiyivka, Sribne, Nadiyivka and in the direction of Bohdanivka on January 26 and 27.

On January 27, Major Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces “Khortytsia”, said that a large number of small-scale clashes were taking place near Pokrovsk and that the occupiers were trying to enter and surround Pokrovsk from the west.

In the battles near Pokrovsk, the enemy is trying to act “by the book” for the first time - “Khortytsia” separate military unit

Tregubov estimated that the number of Russian invaders operating in the Pokrovske direction may be reduced due to attempts to outflank Pokrovsk instead of conducting a frontal attack on the settlement. Tregubov also noted that the fighting near Pokrovsk is not as heavy as that near Toretsk, but noted that the Pokrovsk direction is the most active direction on the front line.

Offensive on Toretsk direction may indicate a change in Russia's priorities - ISW

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade operating in the Pokrovsk sector said that the enemy uses small columns of armored vehicles and tanks to land infantry, but noted that the open terrain in the Ukrainian brigade's area of responsibility allows for such movement, unlike other areas in the Pokrovsk sector.

Russian troops have recently advanced in the direction of Kurakhove. Geolocation footage released on January 26 shows that the occupiers advanced in the northern part of Andriivka (northwest of Kurakhove). Russian invaders advanced near Shevchenko, Andriivka, Dachne, Kostiantynopol, Ulakly, Yantarne, Rozlyv and Zelenivka on January 26 and 27.

On January 27, Russian troops continued their offensive in the area of Velyka Novosilka, but did not advance. On January 26 and 27, the Russian occupiers conducted offensive operations near Velyka Novosilka itself, in the area of Rozdolne, Novi Komary and Novosilka.

Ukrainian troops withdrawn from southern part of Velyka Novosilka: what's happening there

On January 27, Tregubov said that Ukrainian defenders had withdrawn from the southern part of Velyka Novosilka to avoid being surrounded.

Tregubov also said that the Russians occupied a large part of the settlement, but Ukrainian soldiers are holding their positions in Velyka Novosilka closer to the outskirts.

The Russian military commander claimed that Putin's troops had allegedly captured the entirety of Velyka Novosilka, but had not yet completed the mopping up operation in the village.

South axisSouth axis

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian ISW sources reported any fighting in the Polohiv sector of Zaporizhzhia region on January 27. On January 27, Russian troops continued limited ground attacks in the Zaporizhzhia sector, but made no progress. On January 26 and 27, Russian occupants advanced in the area of Novodanilivka and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

Russian troops continued limited ground attacks in the Dnipro sector on January 26 and 27, but made no progress.

A Russian blogger said that bad weather was limiting the use of Russian and Ukrainian drones in the Kherson sector.

To recap, on January 27, 148 combat engagements took place at the frontline, the enemy conducted 20 air strikes and over 820 attacks with kamikaze drones. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy conducted 77 assault operations.

Russians failed to drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Toretsk, despite very long and active attacks - Khortytsia separate military unit