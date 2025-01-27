Russians failed to drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Toretsk, despite very long and active attacks - Khortytsia separate military unit

Russian occupants have not yet managed to drive the Ukrainian military out of Toretsk, Donetsk region, despite very long and active attacks. This was stated by the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports.

There is a constant rotation of Russian troops there. In principle, this is happening in some areas in our area of responsibility. Should this be a final breakthrough? It's hard to say at the moment. Perhaps they are planning it somehow. I can tell you that they have been attacking Toretsk for quite some time now, and so far they have not been successful, despite the fact that they have destroyed part of the city, despite the fact that they have indeed tried to force the Ukrainian army out of some areas, despite the fact that they have taken control of some points, they have not yet managed to drive Ukrainians out of the city, despite very long, active attacks