Ukrainian troops withdrawn from southern part of Velyka Novosilka: what's happening there

Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the southern part of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region. Defense forces hold some positions within the settlement, but closer to its outskirts. This was stated by the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports.

In order to avoid encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the southern part of the settlement (Velyka Novosilka - ed.), they were withdrawn from there. The Ukrainian forces hold some positions within the settlement, but they are closer to the outskirts. Any other actions could lead to their encirclement and unnecessary losses among Ukrainian defenders - Tregubov said.

He noted that as of now, the Russians have entered a large part of the settlement, while Ukrainians are holding certain borders to prevent the occupiers from moving further.

Addendum

On January 23, the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported on the situation around Velyka Novosilka, stating that the Defense Forces were engaged in exhausting battles with the superior enemy, and the command was taking measures to strengthen units, and warned of Russian information operations.