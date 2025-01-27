Offensive on Toretsk direction may indicate a change in Russia's priorities - ISW

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 94308 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101020 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108976 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111755 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132603 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103980 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136105 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103800 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113449 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117006 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120457 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 68223 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115245 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 39969 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 38405 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 94331 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132607 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136110 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167683 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157381 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30249 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 38405 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115245 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120457 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140520 views
Offensive on Toretsk direction may indicate a change in Russia's priorities - ISW

Offensive on Toretsk direction may indicate a change in Russia's priorities - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104433 views

Russian troops are planning to capture Toretsk to advance to Kostiantynivka. To intensify the offensive, the occupiers are redeploying units of the Eastern Military District to the Toretsk direction.

Russian troops are preparing to capture Toretsk in the coming days, and the redeployment of elements of the Eastern Military District (MD) to strengthen the Russian grouping in the Toretsk direction may indicate new priority efforts by Russia to resume attacks in the direction of Kostyantynivka. This was reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

Details

According to ISW's preliminary assessment, Russian forces likely intend to use the capture of Toretsk to advance further west and along the T-05-16 Toretsk-Kostiantynivka highway toward the southernmost point of the Ukrainian fortification belt in Kostiantynivka.

Occupants in Toretsk disguise themselves as civilians: how they are exposed12.01.25, 14:27 • 34818 views

It is noted that the advance of Russian troops in the Toretsk direction was slow, as the occupiers were moving through built-up urban areas, but they may start advancing relatively faster once they break through Toretsk to more open areas west of the settlement.

Russian forces may also attempt to use tactical advantages within and near Toretsk and east of Pokrovsk to destroy Ukrainian positions southwest of Toretsk, and some Russian bloggers have recently suggested that Russian forces may intensify offensive operations southwest of Toretsk to this end

- analysts report.

Experts believe that Russian troops may seek to destroy Ukrainian positions southwest of Toretsk in order to strengthen their southern flank before advancing on Kostyantynivka.

The enemy has become more active in the east: what is happening near Toretsk and other cities - DeepState25.01.25, 02:14 • 44432 views

the Russian military command may redeploy elements of units to strengthen offensive operations in the Toretsk sector if it has a priority intention to put pressure on the Ukrainian fortification belt in the Donetsk region in the spring and summer of 2025.

The capture of Pokrovsk has been the main operational goal of the Russian military command in Donetsk region since February 2024.

"Thus, the redeployment of Russian units to the Toretsk or Chasiv-Yarsk directions - as opposed to retaining units in western Donetsk region, redeploying to the Zaporizhzhia direction, or redeploying to the Pokrovsk direction - would indicate a change in Russian operational priorities," the report by the American Institute for the Study of War says.

Recall

Russian troops made advances in the area of Toretsk, near Andriivka and Novoyelizavetivka. This was reported by the analytical OSINT project DeepState in an updated map of the fighting.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
toretskToretsk
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

