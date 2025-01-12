Occupants in Toretsk disguise themselves as civilians: how they are exposed

Russian soldiers in Toretsk, Donetsk region, are trying to disguise themselves for reconnaissance and sabotage activities by dressing in civilian clothes. This was reported by the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, UNN reports.

Another violation of the rules of warfare by the Russian military was recorded by aerial reconnaissance of the Gyurza unit of the 28th Brigade. In particular, the enemy was spotted in disguise while moving and conducting reconnaissance and sabotage activities - said the 28th Brigade.

As explained by the brigade, this is how enemy infantry tries to draw attention away from themselves and disguise themselves. However, they are given away by the same clothes, behavior, and sometimes even weapons.

However, this still complicates the work of Ukrainian soldiers. After all, the Armed Forces do not "shoot at everything that moves," as the occupiers do, the 28th Brigade emphasized.

