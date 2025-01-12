Russia's losses over the day: Defenders killed 1750 terrorists - General Staff

The aggressor lost 1750 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 12.01.25:

- Personnel: 808 250 (+1750).

- Tanks: 9756 (+5).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20289 (+18).

- Artillery systems: 21839 (+22).

- RSVP: 1260.

- Air defense means: 1042.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 22021 (+63).

- Cruise missiles: 3018 (+1).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 33598 (+64).

- Special equipment: 3694 (+2).

