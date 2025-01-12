Russia's losses over the day: Defenders killed 1750 terrorists - General Staff
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1,750 Russian servicemen. Also, 5 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 22 artillery systems and 63 enemy UAVs were destroyed.
The aggressor lost 1750 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 12.01.25:
- Personnel: 808 250 (+1750).
- Tanks: 9756 (+5).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20289 (+18).
- Artillery systems: 21839 (+22).
- RSVP: 1260.
- Air defense means: 1042.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 22021 (+63).
- Cruise missiles: 3018 (+1).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 33598 (+64).
- Special equipment: 3694 (+2).
