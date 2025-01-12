Russia's losses over the day: Defenders killed 1750 terrorists - General Staff

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 33980 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143348 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125117 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132893 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132733 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168805 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110249 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162361 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 11:38 AM • 86292 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 127848 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 126462 views
06:08 PM • 83359 views
06:35 PM • 98060 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143337 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168798 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162355 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 190198 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 179474 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 126463 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 127849 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 142116 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 133822 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 151077 views
Russia's losses over the day: Defenders killed 1750 terrorists - General Staff

Russia's losses over the day: Defenders killed 1750 terrorists - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67814 views

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1,750 Russian servicemen. Also, 5 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 22 artillery systems and 63 enemy UAVs were destroyed.

The aggressor lost 1750 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 12.01.25:

- Personnel: 808 250 (+1750).

- Tanks: 9756 (+5).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20289 (+18).

- Artillery systems: 21839 (+22).

- RSVP: 1260.

- Air defense means: 1042.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 22021 (+63).

- Cruise missiles: 3018 (+1).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 33598 (+64).

- Special equipment: 3694 (+2).

157 combat engagements per day: where the occupants attack Ukrainian positions the most -General Staff11.01.25, 22:31 • 35629 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

