157 combat engagements per day: where the occupants attack Ukrainian positions the most -General Staff

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135775 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121022 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129096 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129932 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163899 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109439 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158555 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113858 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 64148 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122175 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120481 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 56650 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 70707 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 135775 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163899 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158555 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186722 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176116 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120481 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122174 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140243 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132082 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149527 views
157 combat engagements per day: where the occupants attack Ukrainian positions the most -General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35629 views

Over the last day, 157 combat engagements took place, with the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - 63 offensives. The enemy also actively stormed Ukrainian positions in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Kramatorsk sectors.

There were 157 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. Enemy forces continue to exert the greatest pressure in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, terrorists conducted 19 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Hryhorivka and in Serebryansky forest

In the Northern sector, the enemy made one attempt to attack in the vicinity of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the aggressor attacked 22 times near Chasiv Yar and Stupky.

In the Toretsk sector, enemy forces attacked 6 times in the areas of Toretsk and Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovske sector, Russian troops conducted 63 offensives during the day in the areas of Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Novoandriivka, Uspenivka, Slovianka and Kostyantynopolske.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked 5 times in the areas of Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, terrorists failed twice.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

