157 combat engagements per day: where the occupants attack Ukrainian positions the most -General Staff

There were 157 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. Enemy forces continue to exert the greatest pressure in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, terrorists conducted 19 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Hryhorivka and in Serebryansky forest

In the Northern sector, the enemy made one attempt to attack in the vicinity of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the aggressor attacked 22 times near Chasiv Yar and Stupky.

In the Toretsk sector, enemy forces attacked 6 times in the areas of Toretsk and Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovske sector, Russian troops conducted 63 offensives during the day in the areas of Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Novoandriivka, Uspenivka, Slovianka and Kostyantynopolske.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked 5 times in the areas of Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, terrorists failed twice.