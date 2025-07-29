Budget losses exceeding UAH 660 million: tax authorities exposed 7 large networks that "fragmented" their businesses

The State Tax Service has uncovered seven retail chains that used a "business splitting" scheme to evade taxes. The losses for the budget amount to over UAH 668 million. This was reported by UNN, citing the Telegram channel of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Details

Seven retail chains, six of which sell household appliances and electronics, and one that sells women's clothing and footwear, used a "business splitting" scheme. The goal was to reduce the tax burden.

Legal entities artificially distributed their activities among 491 individual entrepreneurs who operate under a simplified taxation system.

The total income of these individual entrepreneurs is over 4 billion hryvnias.

Despite formal independence, analytical studies and inspections by the STS revealed that the entrepreneurs were interconnected.

they used the same IP addresses;

had common registration addresses;

worked at the same retail outlets;

operated under a single trademark;

had common employees.

Playing games with splitting large businesses to evade taxes will have consequences. Because this is not optimization, but manipulation - added Lesya Karnaukh.

As a result of the scheme, the budget underreceived UAH 668.5 million in VAT. All materials have been handed over to the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

