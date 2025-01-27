In the battles near Pokrovsk, the enemy is trying to act “by the book” for the first time - “Khortytsia” separate military unit

In the battles near Pokrovsk, Russian troops for the first time began to use more cautious tactics, avoiding frontal attacks. The enemy is trying to act "by the book". This was stated by the spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports.

There are a lot of small-scale clashes near Pokrovsk, because the Russians are trying to enter and surround Pokrovsk from the western side in small groups. Another thing is that they are not going into the city "head-on", - Tregubov said.

Details

According to him, the situation in Pokrovsk showed that the Russians may be running out of resources, and this is because they used to attack all cities head-on. The enemy did not care whether it made sense to leave so many people behind or not.

For the first time, the Russians began to fight "according to the textbook," not just with frontal waves, but with attempts to bypass a large city and force Ukrainian forces to leave it, which is what we see near Pokrovsk - The spokesman added.

He says that the enemy is trying to seize the highways that supply the Ukrainian army so that they can leave the city on their own.

Recall

