Ukraine's energy sector lost $24.8 billion in 4 years of the full-scale war - infographic

Over four years of full-scale Russian aggression, Ukraine's energy sector has lost $24.8 billion, representing one of the largest destruction arrays among all economic sectors. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Details

The structure of losses caused by the Russians is as follows:

$14.2 billion - electricity generation;

$2.4 billion - heat generation;

$2.3 billion - transmission system;

$0.7 billion - distribution system.

Ukraine also lost 27 GW of electricity generation, of which 15.5 GW was due to the occupation of energy facilities.

A significant part of this lost capacity is associated with the capture of the Zaporizhzhia NPP - Europe's largest nuclear power plant. March 4 marks four years since its occupation by Russia - noted the Center.

Recall

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector, according to the World Bank, will cost $90.6 billion. The Cabinet of Ministers proposes a public-private partnership to attract investment.