The situation in the power system remains tense - Ministry of Energy

The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains tense. Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a telethon, adding that there are clear plans to increase import capacity, UNN correspondent reports.

The situation remains tense. The enemy does not give up the possibility of shelling civilian energy infrastructure. Over the past day, we have seen damage to facilities in the Kharkiv region in the city of Chuhuiv, and due to the active actions of power engineers, electricity supply was restored to more than 458 subscribers - Kolisnyk said.

He reminded that after March 22, Ukraine lost more than 8 GW of capacity.

Today, we cover our own consumption by generating electricity at the expense of domestic energy and imports from neighboring countries: Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. In fact, we are currently importing at full capacity. I would also like to say that we have clear plans to increase our import capacity, both through the physical implementation of projects and negotiations to increase it to the maximum technical capacity - Kolisnyk said.

According to him, the government has also adopted a number of decisions that allow businesses to contract 30% of their own consumption for imports.

"In this case, the business is not subject to the capacity limitation schedules. However, as the situation is quite tense and the shelling continues, we urge people and businesses to consume electricity responsibly," urged Kolisnyk.

Tomorrow, on May 24, , hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00.

