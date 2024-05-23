ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The situation in the power system remains tense - Ministry of Energy

The situation in the power system remains tense - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18579 views

The energy situation in Ukraine remains tense due to hostile shelling of civilian infrastructure, with damage reported in Kharkiv region, but Ukraine is covering its consumption with domestic generation and imports from neighboring countries, and plans to increase import capacity.

The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains tense. Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a telethon, adding that there are clear plans to increase import capacity, UNN correspondent reports.

The situation remains tense. The enemy does not give up the possibility of shelling civilian energy infrastructure. Over the past day, we have seen damage to facilities in the Kharkiv region in the city of Chuhuiv, and due to the active actions of power engineers, electricity supply was restored to more than 458 subscribers 

- Kolisnyk said.

He reminded that after March 22, Ukraine lost more than 8 GW of capacity.

Today, we cover our own consumption by generating electricity at the expense of domestic energy and imports from neighboring countries: Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. In fact, we are currently importing at full capacity. I would also like to say that we have clear plans to increase our import capacity, both through the physical implementation of projects and negotiations to increase it to the maximum technical capacity 

- Kolisnyk said.

According to him, the government has also adopted a number of decisions that allow businesses to contract 30% of their own consumption for imports.

"In this case, the business is not subject to the capacity limitation schedules. However, as the situation is quite tense and the shelling continues, we urge people and businesses to consume electricity responsibly," urged Kolisnyk.

AddendumAddendum

Tomorrow, on May 24, , hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00.

Kudrytskyi says when power outage schedules will be canceled19.05.24, 23:30 • 29759 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
chuhuivChuhuiv
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

