Trump made a statement regarding sending long-range weapons to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that he does not intend to send long-range weapons to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"We're not going to do that," Trump told reporters before leaving the White House for an energy investment event in Pittsburgh.

Trump made the comments after threatening Russia with high tariffs the day before if Russian President Vladimir Putin did not end the three-year conflict soon, and announced the resumption of US arms supplies to Ukraine.

The publication notes that this is the most serious pressure he has exerted on Putin since his return to the presidency almost six months ago.

Trump, who has repeatedly stated that his only priority is to end the war as soon as possible, evaded a journalist's question about whether he was on Ukraine's side in this bloody conflict.

The President replied that he was on the side of "humanity."

Earlier

US President Donald Trump said he was "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there was no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.