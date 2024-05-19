ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Kudrytskyi says when power outage schedules will be canceled

Kudrytskyi says when power outage schedules will be canceled

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29760 views

Warming weather has somewhat reduced electricity consumption in Ukraine, but forced restrictions and blackouts will continue for months due to damage from Russian attacks, according to the head of Ukrenergo.

The warming weather has slightly reduced the level of electricity consumption in Ukraine. This is likely to make it possible not to cut off electricity supply to consumers during the night and in the morning, as it was last week. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, on the air of the United News marathon, UNN reports. 

Details

However, according to him, it will not be possible to completely avoid blackouts. Forced restrictions will continue for months to come - in summer, fall and winter. Until the generation facilities damaged by Russian attacks are restored.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi noted that this week, in summer, autumn and winter, Ukrainians should be prepared for the possibility of blackout schedules.

We are now in a situation where we have a very strong shortage of energy production. Power plants cannot be quickly restored after such heavy damage by missiles. Therefore, there will be a deficit from time to time. We all need to be prepared for this

added the CEO of Ukrenergo.

He also added that power will be cut off in Ukraine until generation is restored.

"Under these conditions, the power will be cut off until generation is restored. And this will take months, provided there is no new shelling," said the head of Ukrenergo.

AddendumAddendum

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid, tomorrow from 18:00 to 24:00, hourly outage schedules will still be applied. Both for industry and household consumers," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

Lights will be switched off in Kiev and across Ukraine on 20 May19.05.24, 19:51 • 56879 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

