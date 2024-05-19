Kudrytskyi says when power outage schedules will be canceled

The warming weather has slightly reduced the level of electricity consumption in Ukraine. This is likely to make it possible not to cut off electricity supply to consumers during the night and in the morning, as it was last week. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, on the air of the United News marathon, UNN reports.

Details

However, according to him, it will not be possible to completely avoid blackouts. Forced restrictions will continue for months to come - in summer, fall and winter. Until the generation facilities damaged by Russian attacks are restored.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi noted that this week, in summer, autumn and winter, Ukrainians should be prepared for the possibility of blackout schedules.

We are now in a situation where we have a very strong shortage of energy production. Power plants cannot be quickly restored after such heavy damage by missiles. Therefore, there will be a deficit from time to time. We all need to be prepared for this added the CEO of Ukrenergo.

He also added that power will be cut off in Ukraine until generation is restored.

"Under these conditions, the power will be cut off until generation is restored. And this will take months, provided there is no new shelling," said the head of Ukrenergo.

AddendumAddendum

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid, tomorrow from 18:00 to 24:00, hourly outage schedules will still be applied. Both for industry and household consumers," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

Lights will be switched off in Kiev and across Ukraine on 20 May