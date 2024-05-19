Lights will be switched off in Kiev and across Ukraine on 20 May
On May 20, from 18:00 to 24:00, hourly power cuts will be introduced for industrial and residential consumers across Ukraine, except for critical infrastructure facilities, due to damage caused by shelling and the need to cover the electricity shortage through imports.
On Monday, May 20, from 18.00 to 24.00, hourly outage schedules will be applied for industrial and residential consumers of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of Ukrenergo.
On May 20, from 18:00 to 24:00, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine
At the same time, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited.
