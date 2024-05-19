Lights will be switched off in Kiev and across Ukraine on 20 May

On Monday, May 20, from 18.00 to 24.00, hourly outage schedules will be applied for industrial and residential consumers of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of Ukrenergo.

On May 20, from 18:00 to 24:00, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine - the statement said.

At the same time, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited.

Recall

Ukraine's Energy Ministry calls for economical electricity consumption due to damage to infrastructure caused by shelling. Country attracts imports to cover the deficit and provides assistance to Poland, also receiving support from Romania, Slovakia and Poland.