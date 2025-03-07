Ukraine will receive over 30 billion euros from the EU despite the lack of new decisions - Stefanishyna
Ukraine will receive over 30 billion euros from the EU in 2024 regardless of the latest decisions in Brussels. 26 EU countries supported the statement regarding the impossibility of negotiating about the war without Ukraine's participation.
Ukraine is guaranteed to receive over 30 billion euros in financial assistance from the European Union in 2025, regardless of the latest decisions made or not made in Brussels. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna during a broadcast on the channel "We are Ukraine", as reported by UNN.
The decisions made or not made yesterday do not affect the financial support of the European Union that is already planned for this year in any way. That is, during this year, Ukraine will receive more than 30 billion euros in EU financial assistance, which will be directed both to macro-financial stabilization and to defense needs. Therefore, we are not talking about not receiving certain funds, we did not receive additional decisions
She also emphasized that 26 EU countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, supported a statement regarding Ukraine, which stipulates that no negotiations about the war can take place without Ukraine's participation. It is also emphasized that any ceasefire must be based on a comprehensive agreement.
And I think that in conjunction with the recent address of the President of France to the nation, these decisions are no less significant than the unanimous statement involving Hungary
Earlier, UNN reported that on March 6, at the summit in Brussels, the European Council approved a statement with 5 principles regarding peace negotiations on Ukraine, which was supported by 26 EU countries. Hungary refused to support the document, while Slovakia agreed after amendments were made.