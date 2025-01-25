Ukraine welcomes January 25 with moderate heat and cloudy skies: where will it be warmest today?

Today, the weather across Ukraine will be relatively stable. Cloud cover will cover most of the country, but no significant precipitation is expected. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, temperature indicators remain at a comfortable level, indicating an abnormal warming for January.

In the capital, the temperature will reach +3...+5°C, which creates pleasant conditions for the citizens, despite the gray sky. In Lviv, it will be a little warmer - +5...+7°C, with a similar cloudy picture. In the south and in the central regions, such as Odesa and Dnipro, it is expected to reach +8°C.

The eastern regions, including Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk, show lower temperatures - from +1°C to +6°C. At the same time, Crimea pleases the residents of Simferopol with maximum +9...+11°C, which is the warmest indicator of the day.

The day will pass without significant precipitation. The average daytime temperature across the country ranges from +3...+5°C, which is significantly higher than the climatic norm for this time of year.

