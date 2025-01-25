ukenru
Ukraine welcomes January 25 with moderate heat and cloudy skies: where will it be warmest today?

Ukraine welcomes January 25 with moderate heat and cloudy skies: where will it be warmest today?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51305 views

Cloudy weather remains in Ukraine with high temperatures for January ranging from +1°C to +11°C. It will be warmest in the Crimea, without significant precipitation throughout the territory.

Today, the weather across Ukraine will be relatively stable. Cloud cover will cover most of the country, but no significant precipitation is expected. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, temperature indicators remain at a comfortable level, indicating an abnormal warming for January. 

In the capital, the temperature will reach +3...+5°C, which creates pleasant conditions for the citizens, despite the gray sky. In Lviv, it will be a little warmer - +5...+7°C, with a similar cloudy picture. In the south and in the central regions, such as Odesa and Dnipro, it is expected to reach +8°C.

The eastern regions, including Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk, show lower temperatures - from +1°C to +6°C. At the same time, Crimea pleases the residents of Simferopol with maximum +9...+11°C, which is the warmest indicator of the day. 

Image

The day will pass without significant precipitation. The average daytime temperature across the country ranges from +3...+5°C, which is significantly higher than the climatic norm for this time of year. 

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect ice and what temperature forecasters predict16.01.25, 07:43 • 28515 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Society
dniproDnipro
simferopolSimferopol
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

