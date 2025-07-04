Ukraine to establish its own weapons production facilities in Denmark: a significant agreement signed

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
10:29 AM • 10905 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 38991 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 111671 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 169517 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 157902 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 160860 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 100466 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 92797 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44868 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 31083 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3m/s
32%
751mm
Popular news
As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - UkrzaliznytsiaJuly 4, 02:54 AM • 22909 views
Russian army withdrew its missile carriers from the Black SeaJuly 4, 03:36 AM • 9141 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat lossesJuly 4, 04:50 AM • 60610 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 68191 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged07:42 AM • 20399 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 141933 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 147442 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 140494 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 152858 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 197761 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 68908 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 130933 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 108382 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 111329 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 113578 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Ukraine to establish its own weapons production facilities in Denmark: a significant agreement signed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Ukraine and Denmark have signed an agreement on the establishment of Ukrainian defense production facilities in Denmark. Denmark has become the first country to which Ukraine exports its own defense technologies for production and supply to the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine to establish its own weapons production facilities in Denmark: a significant agreement signed

Ukraine and Denmark have signed an agreement that paves the way for the creation of Ukrainian defense production facilities in Denmark. This was reported on Telegram by Herman Smetanin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The signing ceremony took place in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark: the agreement was signed by Smetanin and Danish Minister of Industry Morten Bødskov.

As Smetanin noted, in 2024, Denmark was the first to start financing weapons production by Ukrainian companies. As of today, Denmark has become the first country to which Ukraine exports its own defense technologies for production, scaling, and supply to the Ukrainian army.

This is a unique case of international cooperation for the Ukrainian defense industry. I am extremely grateful to Denmark for such significant assistance to the Ukrainian defense industry, for timely decisions and high-level support for defense cooperation.

— Smetanin wrote.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The main topics of the meeting were Ukraine's accession to the EU, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and military assistance.

UNN also reported that Belgium and Turkey officially joined the Drone Coalition, increasing its membership to 20 countries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Mette Frederiksen
Copenhagen
European Union
Denmark
Belgium
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9