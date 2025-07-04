Ukraine to establish its own weapons production facilities in Denmark: a significant agreement signed

Ukraine and Denmark have signed an agreement that paves the way for the creation of Ukrainian defense production facilities in Denmark. This was reported on Telegram by Herman Smetanin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The signing ceremony took place in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark: the agreement was signed by Smetanin and Danish Minister of Industry Morten Bødskov.

As Smetanin noted, in 2024, Denmark was the first to start financing weapons production by Ukrainian companies. As of today, Denmark has become the first country to which Ukraine exports its own defense technologies for production, scaling, and supply to the Ukrainian army.

This is a unique case of international cooperation for the Ukrainian defense industry. I am extremely grateful to Denmark for such significant assistance to the Ukrainian defense industry, for timely decisions and high-level support for defense cooperation. — Smetanin wrote.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The main topics of the meeting were Ukraine's accession to the EU, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and military assistance.

UNN also reported that Belgium and Turkey officially joined the Drone Coalition, increasing its membership to 20 countries.