Ukraine to be hit by Level I danger: black ice, snow, and rain expected on February 8

On Sunday, February 8, Level I danger is expected in Ukraine. Black ice, moderate snow, and rain in some regions are also expected on the roads. This is reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, according to UNN.

On February 8, black ice on the roads in Ukraine; wet snow sticking in the Carpathians and Prykarpattia; ice, fog, visibility 200-500 m in eastern, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions. Level I danger, yellow - the report says.

Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and the life of the population; to disruption of transport movement.

It is also noted that in the northern part and most central regions, light snow; temperature at night and during the day 4-9°C below zero.

In the rest of the territory, moderate snow, in the east, southeast, Poltava region, and Transcarpathia with rain (in most southern regions without precipitation), wet snow sticking in the Carpathians and Prykarpattia, fog, ice in eastern, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions; temperature during the day from 4°C below zero to 1°C above zero, during the day in Transcarpathia and the far south 1-6°C above zero.

Black ice on the roads. Wind north, northwest 5-10 m/s.

On February 7, Level I danger is expected in Ukraine due to ice and black ice in the central and eastern regions. This will lead to complications in the work of enterprises and transport movement.