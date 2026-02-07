$43.140.00
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
10:29 AM • 8100 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10409 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 15516 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 29222 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 43141 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 37670 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 30466 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 40982 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15898 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine to be hit by Level I danger: black ice, snow, and rain expected on February 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On February 8, Ukraine is expected to experience Level I danger due to black ice, snow, and rain. Weather conditions will complicate the work of utility services and traffic.

Ukraine to be hit by Level I danger: black ice, snow, and rain expected on February 8

On Sunday, February 8, Level I danger is expected in Ukraine. Black ice, moderate snow, and rain in some regions are also expected on the roads. This is reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, according to UNN.

Details

On February 8, black ice on the roads in Ukraine; wet snow sticking in the Carpathians and Prykarpattia; ice, fog, visibility 200-500 m in eastern, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions. Level I danger, yellow

 - the report says.

Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and the life of the population; to disruption of transport movement.

It is also noted that in the northern part and most central regions, light snow; temperature at night and during the day 4-9°C below zero.

In the rest of the territory, moderate snow, in the east, southeast, Poltava region, and Transcarpathia with rain (in most southern regions without precipitation), wet snow sticking in the Carpathians and Prykarpattia, fog, ice in eastern, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions; temperature during the day from 4°C below zero to 1°C above zero, during the day in Transcarpathia and the far south 1-6°C above zero.

Black ice on the roads. Wind north, northwest 5-10 m/s.

Recall

On February 7, Level I danger is expected in Ukraine due to ice and black ice in the central and eastern regions. This will lead to complications in the work of enterprises and transport movement.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

