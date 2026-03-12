$43.980.1150.930.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Ukraine to attract €50 million for implementation of emergency assistance system - Rada ratified agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified an agreement with the EIB on financing the emergency assistance system. The funds will be directed to IT infrastructure and call centers in four cities.

Ukraine to attract €50 million for implementation of emergency assistance system - Rada ratified agreement

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a bill on the ratification of a financial agreement, which provides for the allocation of 50 million euros to Ukraine for the implementation of an emergency assistance system for the population under the single telephone number "112" throughout Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill card No. 0364.

Details

"The law has been adopted," the bill card states.

According to the document, Ukraine plans to attract 50 million euros from the European Investment Bank for the implementation of an emergency assistance system for the population under the single telephone number "112" throughout Ukraine.

The agreement states that "the system will be based on a modern platform, operational model and will comply with European standards."

"Investments in the Project are aimed at deploying IT infrastructure for call centers of the most accessible 112 emergency call reception point, purchasing software for communication centers, as well as relevant IT resources to support the entire system in four macro-regions of Ukraine and a backup communication center," the document states.

It is noted that centers are planned to be created in four regions:

  • central (112 Service communication center in Kyiv);
    • western (112 Service communication center in Lviv);
      • eastern (112 Service communication center in Dnipro);
        • southern (112 Service communication center in Odesa).

          About 104 units of emergency rescue services will be connected to the "112" platform - emergency assistance units for the population in Ukraine, which include fire and rescue units of the State Emergency Service, units of the National Police, emergency medical care and disaster medicine centers, as well as emergency gas services.

          To implement the project, server and network equipment from well-known equipment suppliers with technical support from the manufacturer and exclusively licensed software with support and technical support from qualified specialists of highly specialized partner companies will be used.

          As mentioned above, within the framework of the agreement, it is planned to attract 50 million euros, of which:

          • 40 million euros - a loan from the EIB within the EU4U Fund;
            • 10 million euros - an investment grant from the general EU budget within the Neighborhood Investment Platform.

              Of these 50 million euros, it is planned to spend:

              • 24 million euros - for additional equipment with technical support, software and system maintenance for data centers and the "112 Service" communication center in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro and Odesa;
                • 11.5 million euros - for additional equipment with technical support, software, system maintenance for the backup data center;
                  • 2.4 million euros - for equipment for the main components of information security;
                    • 2 million euros - for the construction and maintenance of communication channels;
                      • 8.1 million euros - for equipment for emergency rescue services;
                        • 8 thousand euros - for equipment for emergency rescue services of Crimea and other temporarily occupied territories;
                          • 1.2 million euros - for the modification of the "112 Service" software package.

                            It is noted that the agreement will enter into force when the European Investment Bank confirms in writing that it has received evidence that this law, which ratified this Agreement, and the agreement itself have entered into force.

                            Recall

                            The Ministry of Internal Affairs updated the 112 Ukraine application with video communication functions for people with hearing impairments and automatic geolocation. More than 326 thousand people have already used the service.

                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                            SocietyPolitics
                            Technology
                            State budget
                            War in Ukraine
                            National Police of Ukraine
                            European Investment Bank
                            State Emergency Service of Ukraine
                            Dnipro (city)
                            Verkhovna Rada
                            European Union
                            Ukraine
                            Lviv
                            Odesa
                            Kyiv