Ukraine shoots down up to 85% of Russian jet-powered drones - Air Force

Ukrainian forces are shooting down and suppressing a significant portion of Russian jet-powered drones. According to Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this figure recently reached 85%. He said this during a telethon broadcast, reports UNN.

Details

"Our reports also show that we have already divided the regular UAVs — "Shaheds," "Herberas," and "Parodies" — into one line, while jet-powered UAVs are identified separately in the second line. So, this night, out of 74 jet-powered UAVs, 58 were shot down or suppressed. If you calculate the percentage, that is a considerable proportion shot down. If you look further down through our reports, you can see that there really is an increase in the percentage. It is obvious here. Sometimes it was even 85%, it seems, recently, for jet-powered drones shot down," Yurii Ihnat stated.

Let us remind you

On the night of October 13, Russia launched five ballistic missiles and 117 drones at Ukraine, including nine "Banderols." Eighty-eight drones were shot down or suppressed. There were strikes at 17 locations, as well as loitering munitions in Kharkiv.

The partners did not warn Ukraine about the launch of ballistic missiles at Kyiv on Monday — Zelenskyy