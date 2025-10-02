Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced the severance of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Nicaragua in response to unfriendly acts, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the decision of the Republic of Nicaragua to recognize the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine by the Russian Federation as part of the territory of the Russian Federation.

We consider this decision as an attempt by Managua to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a gross violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of international law. The recognition by the Nicaraguan regime of the "subjectivity" of the Russian occupation administration in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea is null and void, will have no legal consequences, and will not change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine. - the statement reads.

The diplomatic agency noted that the Nicaraguan regime systematically and grossly violates its obligations enshrined in the documents on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Republic of Nicaragua, which, in particular, state that the government of Nicaragua accepts the proposal to establish and maintain diplomatic relations with Ukraine, "which will be based on the principles of friendship, cooperation and mutual respect, as well as in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and generally recognized norms of international law."

Support for the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, an attempt to legitimize the forceful seizure of part of the territory of Ukraine, official recognition of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" and the opening of an illegal "honorary consulate of Nicaragua" on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Ukraine, indicates Nicaragua's political identification with the aggressor state and the direct financial and political dependence of the puppet regime of Managua on Moscow. In response to such unfriendly acts, Ukraine announces the severance of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Nicaragua. - the statement reads.

Add

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the severance of diplomatic relations with Nicaragua "a decisive diplomatic step."

This decisive diplomatic step is evidence that Ukraine will continue to react as harshly as possible in response to any attempts to encroach on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will not allow any encroachments on our statehood and will take all necessary measures to protect our independence, security, and inviolability of borders. - Sybiha emphasized.

Recall

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega supported the recognition of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine as "parts" of Russia. He stated this in a letter of "message of support and solidarity" to the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demanded from the Nicaraguan authorities an official refutation of information about supporting the "entry" of the occupied Ukrainian territories into Russia. The ministry stated that if such actions are confirmed, Ukraine will consider them a gross violation of international law and reserves the right to respond.