Ukraine requests participation in UN Security Council meeting on Estonia

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 3600 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 11532 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 24952 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 34092 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 46982 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 47458 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 67570 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 77323 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 61118 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 56556 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.9m/s
46%
755mm
Popular news
Enemy losses: minus a thousand soldiers and 29 cruise missiles per daySeptember 21, 04:49 AM • 4130 views
World Alzheimer's Day, Forest Workers' Day: what is celebrated in the world and Ukraine todaySeptember 21, 05:32 AM • 6518 views
Occupiers demand reduction of Ukrainian language use in temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 21, 06:03 AM • 11342 views
Personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians leaked online - MP FedienkoSeptember 21, 06:10 AM • 17048 views
Trump thought stopping Russia's war against Ukraine would be the easiest taskSeptember 21, 06:46 AM • 5302 views
Publications
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 24957 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 26288 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 67572 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 77323 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 80183 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Joe Biden
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 66122 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 80183 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 36670 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 37446 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 39318 views
Actual
MiG-31
TikTok
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Truth Social

Ukraine requests participation in UN Security Council meeting on Estonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Ukraine has appealed to the Republic of Korea with a request to participate in an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The meeting was convened due to Russia's violation of Estonian airspace by three MiG-31 fighter jets.

Ukraine requests participation in UN Security Council meeting on Estonia

Ukraine has appealed to the presiding Republic of Korea with a request to participate in an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council convened due to Russia's violation of Estonia's airspace. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN writes.

Ukraine requested participation in the UN Security Council regarding Estonia

- Sybiha said.

He stated that Ukraine supports friendly Estonia in calling for a decisive and unified response to Russia's ongoing destabilization of international peace and security.

Addition

The UN Security Council will meet tomorrow for an emergency session due to Russia's brazen violation of Estonia's airspace.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace. NATO fighters scrambled to intercept, after which the Russian planes left Estonian territory.

The country's government announced that it is initiating consultations with allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that three Russian MiG-31 fighters made a "planned flight" from Karelia to the Kaliningrad region. Russia also stated that the flight allegedly took place in strict accordance with international rules, without violating the borders of other states.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaliningrad Oblast
Andriy Sybiha
United Nations Security Council
NATO
South Korea
MiG-31
Estonia
Ukraine