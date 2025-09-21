Ukraine requests participation in UN Security Council meeting on Estonia

Ukraine has appealed to the presiding Republic of Korea with a request to participate in an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council convened due to Russia's violation of Estonia's airspace. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN writes.

He stated that Ukraine supports friendly Estonia in calling for a decisive and unified response to Russia's ongoing destabilization of international peace and security.

The UN Security Council will meet tomorrow for an emergency session due to Russia's brazen violation of Estonia's airspace.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace. NATO fighters scrambled to intercept, after which the Russian planes left Estonian territory.

The country's government announced that it is initiating consultations with allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that three Russian MiG-31 fighters made a "planned flight" from Karelia to the Kaliningrad region. Russia also stated that the flight allegedly took place in strict accordance with international rules, without violating the borders of other states.