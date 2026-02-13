Ukraine proposes IAEA to counter nuclear safety threats from Russia - Sybiha

Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha

On Friday, February 13, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to inform him about new Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system, which create risks for our nuclear facilities and threaten the nuclear and radiation safety of all of Europe. Sybiha reported this on the social network "X", according to UNN.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine voiced Ukraine's position on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to the IAEA Director General and the need to counter threats arising from the Russian side.

He noted that Ukraine proposed amendments to the IAEA Statute to develop effective ways to limit the rights and privileges of the aggressor state, a member of the UN and IAEA - the Russian Federation.

Grateful to the IAEA for the decision to further expand the scope of its monitoring missions at Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities. Also grateful to the IAEA for medical equipment and other assistance to Ukraine, for helping our energy workers, and proposed to expand our humanitarian cooperation - Sybiha's post reads.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russian attacks on the energy system lead to a decrease in the capacity of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. He called on the world to stop Russia by imposing sanctions against "Rosatom" and strengthening Ukraine's air defense.