Ukraine prepares requests to partners for the supply of energy equipment for Kharkiv region - Shmyhal

Kharkiv region suffers daily from Russian shelling. Recently, the enemy attacked an energy facility. Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal noted that repair crews are working around the clock to restore light and heat as soon as possible, and added that Ukraine is preparing requests to other countries for the supply of energy equipment, UNN reports.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting on the situation with energy supply in Kharkiv region and heard reports from the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, the head of "Ukrenergo" Vitaliy Zaichenko, and other representatives of energy companies.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Kharkiv region suffers daily from Russian shelling. Recently, the enemy attacked an energy facility. Denys Shmyhal noted that repair crews are working around the clock to restore light and heat as soon as possible.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the region's needs for equipment necessary for urgent repairs.

A separate topic is the continuation of work on the installation of cogeneration, where Kharkiv and Kharkiv region have successful experience. The First Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of continuing this work and increasing its pace to provide people with heat.

"Everything that energy workers need will be allocated from the hubs of the Ministry of Energy. I have given the relevant instructions. We are also preparing requests to other countries for the supply of energy equipment. We work on this with our partners every day," Shmyhal emphasized.

