Ukraine prepares requests to partners for the supply of energy equipment for Kharkiv region - Shmyhal

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
03:19 PM • 6394 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 10899 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 9894 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 21373 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 22262 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 26678 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
January 28, 09:51 AM • 30709 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 28696 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 25898 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 28631 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US has told Ukraine it must sign peace deal with Russia to get security guarantees - ReutersJanuary 28, 07:53 AM • 7286 views
Szijjártó admitted that Hungary is an obstacle to Ukraine's EU membershipJanuary 28, 08:51 AM • 4614 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insultsJanuary 28, 10:45 AM • 15858 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 24869 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death12:30 PM • 9474 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 24881 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 57616 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 86109 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 65709 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 84079 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Musician
Bloggers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Kharkiv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 35193 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 33875 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 40670 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 43395 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 48708 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Ukraine prepares requests to partners for the supply of energy equipment for Kharkiv region - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Kharkiv region suffers daily from Russian shelling; recently, the enemy attacked an energy facility. Repair crews are working around the clock, and Ukraine is preparing requests to other countries for the supply of energy equipment.

Ukraine prepares requests to partners for the supply of energy equipment for Kharkiv region - Shmyhal

Kharkiv region suffers daily from Russian shelling. Recently, the enemy attacked an energy facility. Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal noted that repair crews are working around the clock to restore light and heat as soon as possible, and added that Ukraine is preparing requests to other countries for the supply of energy equipment, UNN reports.

Details

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting on the situation with energy supply in Kharkiv region and heard reports from the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, the head of "Ukrenergo" Vitaliy Zaichenko, and other representatives of energy companies.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Kharkiv region suffers daily from Russian shelling. Recently, the enemy attacked an energy facility. Denys Shmyhal noted that repair crews are working around the clock to restore light and heat as soon as possible.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the region's needs for equipment necessary for urgent repairs.

Energy workers restored electricity to 1.2 million families in Ukraine after Russian shelling27.01.26, 15:53 • 2734 views

A separate topic is the continuation of work on the installation of cogeneration, where Kharkiv and Kharkiv region have successful experience. The First Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of continuing this work and increasing its pace to provide people with heat.

"Everything that energy workers need will be allocated from the hubs of the Ministry of Energy. I have given the relevant instructions. We are also preparing requests to other countries for the supply of energy equipment. We work on this with our partners every day," Shmyhal emphasized.

Russia again attacked energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region: some residents without electricity28.01.26, 11:19 • 2360 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Kharkiv