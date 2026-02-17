Ukraine prepares for bad weather - Emergency Response Headquarters deployed
Kyiv • UNN
On February 18, a significant deterioration of weather conditions is expected in Ukraine, with the exception of the western regions. To coordinate rescue services, the Emergency Response Headquarters begins round-the-clock operation.
Tomorrow, February 18, a significant deterioration of weather conditions is expected in most of Ukraine - the Emergency Response Headquarters will start working around the clock, UNN reports with reference to the Agency for Restoration.
Details
According to the Agency, complex meteorological phenomena will cover almost the entire country, with the exception of the western regions:
- Odesa region (II level, orange): the most intense precipitation, ice, and strong gusty winds are expected;
- Central and Eastern regions (I level, yellow): significant snow and rain are forecast in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions;
- in most southern, central, and eastern regions, wind gusts will reach 15-20 m/s. There will be severe black ice on the roads.
On February 18, in order to ensure passage and coordination of rescue services, the Emergency Response Headquarters begins round-the-clock operation. It includes representatives of the Agency for Restoration, the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and Ukrtransbezpeka. The task of the Headquarters is to promptly respond to threats and properly organize countermeasures to complications in road traffic
The Agency for Restoration reminded that a round-the-clock hotline is operating. For information on the condition of public roads of national importance, please call: +38 067 400 60 80.
