06:24 PM
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
02:26 PM
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine prepares for bad weather - Emergency Response Headquarters deployed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

On February 18, a significant deterioration of weather conditions is expected in Ukraine, with the exception of the western regions. To coordinate rescue services, the Emergency Response Headquarters begins round-the-clock operation.

Ukraine prepares for bad weather - Emergency Response Headquarters deployed

Tomorrow, February 18, a significant deterioration of weather conditions is expected in most of Ukraine - the Emergency Response Headquarters will start working around the clock, UNN reports with reference to the Agency for Restoration.

Details

According to the Agency, complex meteorological phenomena will cover almost the entire country, with the exception of the western regions:

  • Odesa region (II level, orange): the most intense precipitation, ice, and strong gusty winds are expected;
    • Central and Eastern regions (I level, yellow): significant snow and rain are forecast in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions; 
      • in most southern, central, and eastern regions, wind gusts will reach 15-20 m/s.  There will be severe black ice on the roads. 

        On February 18, in order to ensure passage and coordination of rescue services, the Emergency Response Headquarters begins round-the-clock operation. It includes representatives of the Agency for Restoration, the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and Ukrtransbezpeka. The task of the Headquarters is to promptly respond to threats and properly organize countermeasures to complications in road traffic 

        - the report says.

        The Agency for Restoration reminded that a round-the-clock hotline is operating. For information on the condition of public roads of national importance, please call: +38 067 400 60 80.

        Antonina Tumanova

