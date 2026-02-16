Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongest

After a short respite from snowfalls, the weather in Ukraine is again preparing for a change: on February 17, no significant precipitation is expected in most regions, but on February 18-19, the cold snap will intensify. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

According to her forecast, on Tuesday, February 17, dry weather will prevail across the country. At the same time, in the south, atmospheric fronts will already cause complications: wet snow, rain, and gusty winds are forecast. In the evening on Tuesday, light snow is possible in the western regions.

The temperature background will remain uneven. On the night of February 17, -5…-12° is expected, in the northern part -12…-18°. During the day -2…-7°, in the north -5…-10°. In the southern regions, in the southeast and in Dnipropetrovsk region -2…+2°, in Crimea +3…+9°.

In Kyiv on February 17, precipitation is unlikely due to the influence of the Felix anticyclone. Ice will remain on the roads. At night -15…-17°, during the day -6…-8°. On Wednesday, the cyclone will cause complications in weather conditions and an increase in air temperature in the capital.

Didenko also noted that southern cyclones often form a "serial" nature of passage, so new waves of precipitation and wind are possible after this episode.

Recall

On February 16, after a sharp change in weather, the roads and sidewalks of Kyiv turned into an ice trap. Drivers push cars, and public transport is standing due to black ice.