Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongest

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 60 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1428 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 10027 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 11353 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 17710 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 26913 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 32870 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62613 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48425 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38610 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
4m/s
73%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Starting today, Romania begins repairs on the bridge over the Tisa, which will lead to traffic restrictions at the border – SBGSFebruary 16, 05:24 AM • 10252 views
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructureFebruary 16, 05:36 AM • 11472 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 15591 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 13039 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideo08:28 AM • 10376 views
Publications
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 60 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 10027 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62613 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 114771 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 174052 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 280 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 19623 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 24056 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 32285 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 30576 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
Starlink

Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

On February 17, no significant precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine, but on February 18-19, the cold snap will intensify. In Kyiv, precipitation is unlikely on February 17, but black ice will persist on the roads.

Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongest

After a short respite from snowfalls, the weather in Ukraine is again preparing for a change: on February 17, no significant precipitation is expected in most regions, but on February 18-19, the cold snap will intensify. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

According to her forecast, on Tuesday, February 17, dry weather will prevail across the country. At the same time, in the south, atmospheric fronts will already cause complications: wet snow, rain, and gusty winds are forecast. In the evening on Tuesday, light snow is possible in the western regions.

The temperature background will remain uneven. On the night of February 17, -5…-12° is expected, in the northern part -12…-18°. During the day -2…-7°, in the north -5…-10°. In the southern regions, in the southeast and in Dnipropetrovsk region -2…+2°, in Crimea +3…+9°.

In Kyiv on February 17, precipitation is unlikely due to the influence of the Felix anticyclone. Ice will remain on the roads. At night -15…-17°, during the day -6…-8°. On Wednesday, the cyclone will cause complications in weather conditions and an increase in air temperature in the capital.

Didenko also noted that southern cyclones often form a "serial" nature of passage, so new waves of precipitation and wind are possible after this episode.

Recall

On February 16, after a sharp change in weather, the roads and sidewalks of Kyiv turned into an ice trap. Drivers push cars, and public transport is standing due to black ice.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv