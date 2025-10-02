Ukraine lost 1599 monuments and 2415 cultural objects due to the war

As a result of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, 1599 cultural heritage sites and 2415 cultural infrastructure objects have been destroyed and damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine (MCSC).

Details

The agency reported that among the damaged cultural heritage sites: 149 have national significance status, 1300 - local, 150 - newly discovered.

In total, damage has been recorded in 18 regions. The most significant destruction was suffered by monuments in Kharkiv region - 341, Kherson region - 293, Odesa region - 182, Donetsk region - 173, Kyiv region and Kyiv city - 154. - the post says.

At the same time, as a result of shelling and hostilities, 2415 cultural infrastructure objects were damaged, of which 491 were completely destroyed.

It is noted that the cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, and Mykolaiv regions.

In total, the following were affected:

club facilities – 1175;

libraries – 848;

art education institutions – 184;

museums and galleries – 133;

theaters, cinemas, and philharmonic halls – 50;

reserves – 9;

parks, zoos – 11;

circuses – 4;

film studio in Kyiv.

Destruction has been recorded in 326 territorial communities across Ukraine. The most significant are in the communities of Donetsk (46 TC), Sumy (37 TC), Kharkiv (33 TC), Chernihiv (31 TC), Zaporizhzhia (28 TC), Mykolaiv (23 TC), Dnipropetrovsk (22 TC), Kyiv (21 TC), Luhansk (12 TC) regions.

"Almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of the territories of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions are under temporary occupation. This makes it impossible to accurately calculate the number of cultural institutions that suffered as a result of hostilities and occupation," the MCSC added.

Recall

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine evacuated more than 670,000 museum items from frontline regions by September 2025, of which almost 100,000 this year. The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund is being created for systemic international support.

