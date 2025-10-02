Ukraine lost 1599 monuments and 2415 cultural objects due to the war

$41.140.18
October 1, 05:49 PM • 17664 views
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
October 1, 05:21 PM • 26895 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 35168 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 26432 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 44349 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 24986 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 22768 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54719 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41570 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32757 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 35172 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 44352 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 38550 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 47723 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 31182 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 34279 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 44076 views
Ukraine lost 1599 monuments and 2415 cultural objects due to the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

As a result of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, 1599 cultural heritage monuments and 2415 cultural infrastructure objects have been destroyed or damaged. The greatest losses were suffered by monuments in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Odesa regions.

As a result of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, 1599 cultural heritage sites and 2415 cultural infrastructure objects have been destroyed and damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine (MCSC).

Details

The agency reported that among the damaged cultural heritage sites: 149 have national significance status, 1300 - local, 150 - newly discovered.

In total, damage has been recorded in 18 regions. The most significant destruction was suffered by monuments in Kharkiv region - 341, Kherson region - 293, Odesa region - 182, Donetsk region - 173, Kyiv region and Kyiv city - 154.

- the post says.

At the same time, as a result of shelling and hostilities, 2415 cultural infrastructure objects were damaged, of which 491 were completely destroyed.

It is noted that the cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, and Mykolaiv regions.

In total, the following were affected:

  • club facilities – 1175;
    • libraries – 848;
      • art education institutions – 184;
        • museums and galleries – 133;
          • theaters, cinemas, and philharmonic halls – 50;
            • reserves – 9;
              • parks, zoos – 11;
                • circuses – 4;
                  • film studio in Kyiv.

                    Destruction has been recorded in 326 territorial communities across Ukraine. The most significant are in the communities of Donetsk (46 TC), Sumy (37 TC), Kharkiv (33 TC), Chernihiv (31 TC), Zaporizhzhia (28 TC), Mykolaiv (23 TC), Dnipropetrovsk (22 TC), Kyiv (21 TC), Luhansk (12 TC) regions.

                    "Almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of the territories of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions are under temporary occupation. This makes it impossible to accurately calculate the number of cultural institutions that suffered as a result of hostilities and occupation," the MCSC added.

                    Recall

                    The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine evacuated more than 670,000 museum items from frontline regions by September 2025, of which almost 100,000 this year. The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund is being created for systemic international support.

                    Vita Zelenetska

                    War in UkraineCulture
