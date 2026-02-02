Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work

starlink.com

Ukraine is launching the registration of Starlink terminals through a "whitelist" in response to their use by Russians, said Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, explaining how it will work and the mechanism for the military, writes UNN.

We are launching the verification of Starlink terminals in Ukraine. The government has adopted a resolution on the implementation of a "whitelist" for Starlink satellite terminals. Soon, only verified and registered terminals will operate in Ukraine. Everything else will be disconnected. - Fedorov stated.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine explained:

This is a reaction to the Russians' use of Starlink.

According to him, "Russian drones equipped with a terminal are difficult to shoot down." They fly at low altitudes, are resistant to electronic warfare, and are controlled by an operator in real-time even over long distances.

"The only technical solution to counter this is to introduce a 'whitelist' and authorize all terminals. At the initiative of the Ukrainian government, we are implementing it in cooperation with SpaceX," Fedorov said.

How it will work

According to Fedorov, the Starlink registration process for Ukrainians will be "as simple as possible."

"Only one visit to the nearest ASC (Administrative Service Center) - free, fast, and without unnecessary bureaucracy. For businesses, there will also be a simple and convenient algorithm for verifying Starlink terminals - online on the 'Diia' portal," the minister said.

Mechanism for the military

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, "the military does not need to contact the ASC - a separate secure channel through DELTA is already in operation for the Defense Forces." "Also, you do not need to put your own terminals on the balance sheet of a military unit or transfer account data - just protect your terminal from blocking by adding it to the 'whitelist'," Fedorov emphasized.

"Thanks to the 'whitelist', we maintain stable communication for Ukrainians, enhance security, and deprive the enemy of technological advantages. This is a forced step by the government to save the lives of Ukrainians and our energy facilities. We will provide detailed instructions on terminal registration in the near future," Fedorov concluded.

