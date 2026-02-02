$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
08:37 AM • 272 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 31738 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 49683 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 33193 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 39898 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 29526 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 47945 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 62871 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 39691 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 36797 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1.6m/s
72%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran hopes for a deal with the US, but is ready for war - Foreign MinisterFebruary 1, 10:55 PM • 8346 views
Sybiha: Russia once again confirms its status as a terrorist stateFebruary 1, 11:29 PM • 10084 views
Not Greenland: Trump 'jokingly' named the future 51st stateFebruary 2, 12:39 AM • 11150 views
US plans to attack Iran: American 'armada' arrives in Middle East - WSJFebruary 2, 02:20 AM • 4536 views
ISW: Kremlin tries to manipulate Trump ahead of new round of "peace" talks04:01 AM • 5914 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 65817 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 93417 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 69773 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 77088 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 77401 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Petr Pavel
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 21881 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 32710 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 35085 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 37762 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 39917 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Technology
Film
Shahed-136

Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Ukraine is introducing Starlink terminal registration via a "whitelist" to counter their use by Russians. The registration process for civilians will be simple, and a separate secure channel will be available for the military.

Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
starlink.com

Ukraine is launching the registration of Starlink terminals through a "whitelist" in response to their use by Russians, said Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, explaining how it will work and the mechanism for the military, writes UNN.

We are launching the verification of Starlink terminals in Ukraine. The government has adopted a resolution on the implementation of a "whitelist" for Starlink satellite terminals. Soon, only verified and registered terminals will operate in Ukraine. Everything else will be disconnected.

- Fedorov stated.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine explained:

This is a reaction to the Russians' use of Starlink.

According to him, "Russian drones equipped with a terminal are difficult to shoot down." They fly at low altitudes, are resistant to electronic warfare, and are controlled by an operator in real-time even over long distances.

"The only technical solution to counter this is to introduce a 'whitelist' and authorize all terminals. At the initiative of the Ukrainian government, we are implementing it in cooperation with SpaceX," Fedorov said.

How it will work

According to Fedorov, the Starlink registration process for Ukrainians will be "as simple as possible."

"Only one visit to the nearest ASC (Administrative Service Center) - free, fast, and without unnecessary bureaucracy. For businesses, there will also be a simple and convenient algorithm for verifying Starlink terminals - online on the 'Diia' portal," the minister said.

Mechanism for the military

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, "the military does not need to contact the ASC - a separate secure channel through DELTA is already in operation for the Defense Forces." "Also, you do not need to put your own terminals on the balance sheet of a military unit or transfer account data - just protect your terminal from blocking by adding it to the 'whitelist'," Fedorov emphasized.

"Thanks to the 'whitelist', we maintain stable communication for Ukrainians, enhance security, and deprive the enemy of technological advantages. This is a forced step by the government to save the lives of Ukrainians and our energy facilities. We will provide detailed instructions on terminal registration in the near future," Fedorov concluded.

Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details01.02.26, 14:49 • 14859 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Starlink
Mykhailo Fedorov
SpaceX
Ukraine