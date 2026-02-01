Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details

Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine. This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

As Fedorov noted, instructions for Ukrainian users on how to register Starlink for verification will be published in the coming days.

The registration process will be simple, fast, and convenient for users. Detailed instructions will be published shortly. - Fedorov's post states.

The Minister of Defense added: the next step is to implement a system that will allow only authorized terminals to operate in Ukraine.

Recall

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov's request regarding the use of Starlink on Russian UAVs.

Elon Musk also stated that the restrictions imposed on the use of Starlink by the Russian military have already yielded results.