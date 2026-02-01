Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:12 AM • 4686 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 9404 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 13968 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 30672 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 48540 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 34691 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 32876 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 26493 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 16565 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14125 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
2m/s
62%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
No protracted war: Trump considers options for swift military action against Iran - WSJFebruary 1, 03:13 AM • 10215 views
Democrats refuse to help Republicans pass funding package to avoid 'shutdown' - MediaFebruary 1, 03:48 AM • 8544 views
Tikhanovskaya moves her party's headquarters from Vilnius to WarsawFebruary 1, 04:26 AM • 4974 views
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhotoFebruary 1, 05:39 AM • 13005 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 10732 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 48187 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 77107 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 55759 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 61750 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 63317 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 10750 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 25501 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 28421 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 31465 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 32508 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Starlink
Social network
Bild

Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Unverified Starlink terminals will soon cease to operate in Ukraine. Instructions for quick and easy registration will be published for Ukrainian users.

Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details

Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine. This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

As Fedorov noted, instructions for Ukrainian users on how to register Starlink for verification will be published in the coming days.

The registration process will be simple, fast, and convenient for users. Detailed instructions will be published shortly.

- Fedorov's post states.

The Minister of Defense added: the next step is to implement a system that will allow only authorized terminals to operate in Ukraine.

Recall

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov's request regarding the use of Starlink on Russian UAVs.

Elon Musk also stated that the restrictions imposed on the use of Starlink by the Russian military have already yielded results.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Tesla, Inc.
Starlink
Mykhailo Fedorov
Elon Musk
Ukraine