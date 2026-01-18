$43.180.08
Ukraine is transitioning to 4.5-5 queues of power outages, with possible blackouts lasting up to 16 hours - Yasno CEO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko announced that Ukraine is transitioning to a 4.5-5 queue power outage regime, which could mean up to 16 hours without electricity. Kyiv is operating under emergency blackouts, while Dnipro and the region are following a new schedule.

Ukraine is transitioning to 4.5-5 queues of power outages, with possible blackouts lasting up to 16 hours - Yasno CEO

Ukraine is transitioning to a 4.5-5 queue power outage regime. Under such conditions, there may be no more than 16 hours of electricity. This was stated by Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Kyiv, in particular, is currently operating under emergency shutdowns.

Approximately (!!!) 3 hours with light and 10 hours without. But the situation varies from district to district. Unfortunately, there are still many cases of accidents in buildings. Very often, this is a matter of house networks and the housing office/condominium association. Therefore, the algorithm of actions, when you think you have an emergency, remains unchanged. First, contact the housing office/condominium association. The electrician inspects and draws conclusions. If the problem is with the house, they fix it. If the problem is with the networks, then the housing office/condominium association submits an application to the networks.

- Kovalenko explained.

He also reported that Dnipro and the region are living according to a schedule.

But not according to the schedule we previously asked to follow. The situation in the energy system has changed. If previously more than 4 queues meant emergency unscheduled shutdowns, now the country is starting to live according to schedules of 4.5-5 queues.

stated the CEO of Yasno.

Panic-inducing disinformation: CCD NSDC exposed a fake about an alleged "complete power outage" in western Ukraine17.01.26, 12:20 • 4512 views

He clarified that the maximum intervals of 7 hours without light / 3.5 hours with light are currently irrelevant.

The schedule of probable outages is irrelevant. With restrictions of 5 queues out of 6, outages can last more than 16 hours. This is the current reality. Yes, the absence of light for more than 16 hours is terrible. And this is not due to energy workers, but due to cynical enemy attacks that are trying to create a humanitarian catastrophe. But even such a strict schedule is better than complete unpredictability. Because there are guidelines - an understanding of when the light should appear.

- Kovalenko noted.

He added that Ukraine "definitely needs to get through these severe frosts - with warming, consumption should decrease."

"However, the key factor is shelling of energy infrastructure. It is impossible to predict them," Kovalenko summarized.

Recall

On January 19, all regions of Ukraine will apply hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers).

Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents15.01.26, 15:18 • 42433 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomy
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Dnipro
Kyiv