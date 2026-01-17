Panic-inducing disinformation: the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation exposed a fake about an alleged "complete power outage" in western Ukraine

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
09:19 AM • 3922 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 14963 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 26668 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 26769 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 35959 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 25587 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 40379 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34476 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28870 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26579 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 9122 views
Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in IranJanuary 17, 04:30 AM • 10882 views
Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackout06:41 AM • 9104 views
Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and Microsoft06:59 AM • 6970 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideo07:26 AM • 5658 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 5370 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 35956 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 21943 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 53545 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 84328 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Village
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideo07:26 AM • 5838 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 9300 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 11184 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 11205 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 22941 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

Panic-inducing disinformation: the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation exposed a fake about an alleged "complete power outage" in western Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation refuted information about an alleged complete power outage in western Ukraine. This letter is an element of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing society.

Panic-inducing disinformation: the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation exposed a fake about an alleged "complete power outage" in western Ukraine

A fake news item is circulating online about an alleged "complete power outage" in western Ukraine and a corresponding letter, but there is no confirmation of such actions, the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation said on Saturday, UNN writes.

A letter about an alleged "complete power outage" in western Ukraine, formatted as an "official announcement," is being widely circulated. In fact, as of 12:00 on January 17, there is no confirmation of such actions from the Ministry of Energy, the power system operator, regional military administrations, or regional power companies.

- reported the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized: "This is an element of hybrid warfare, where the object of attack is not only Ukraine's energy system, but also the resilience of society."

"The purpose of such disinformation is to emotionally influence the population to provoke panic and destabilize the situation in Ukraine," the Center for Countering Disinformation stated.

Number of regions have been switched to emergency power outages; new Russian attacks have caused blackouts in two regions17.01.26, 10:46 • 4288 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine