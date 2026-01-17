Panic-inducing disinformation: the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation exposed a fake about an alleged "complete power outage" in western Ukraine

A fake news item is circulating online about an alleged "complete power outage" in western Ukraine and a corresponding letter, but there is no confirmation of such actions, the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation said on Saturday, UNN writes.

A letter about an alleged "complete power outage" in western Ukraine, formatted as an "official announcement," is being widely circulated. In fact, as of 12:00 on January 17, there is no confirmation of such actions from the Ministry of Energy, the power system operator, regional military administrations, or regional power companies. - reported the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized: "This is an element of hybrid warfare, where the object of attack is not only Ukraine's energy system, but also the resilience of society."

"The purpose of such disinformation is to emotionally influence the population to provoke panic and destabilize the situation in Ukraine," the Center for Countering Disinformation stated.

