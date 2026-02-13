Ukraine is looking for Soviet-era power plants in Eastern Europe to replace equipment - Shmyhal

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 1738 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 11070 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 13995 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 15595 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 29566 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 55086 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 38771 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 52641 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 35984 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 27848 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.4m/s
90%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNSFebruary 13, 02:02 AM • 16458 views
Global oil prices fall for the first time in 2026 - BloombergFebruary 13, 02:34 AM • 9374 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilitiesFebruary 13, 04:21 AM • 15921 views
Russian attack on Kramatorsk killed three brothers, their mother and grandmother sustained multiple injuriesPhoto07:05 AM • 5206 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 16698 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 1740 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 11074 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 16863 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 50969 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 92415 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 3664 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 22285 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 26578 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 52088 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 44712 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Film

Ukraine is looking for Soviet-era power plants in Eastern Europe to replace equipment - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Ukraine and its partners are searching for Soviet-type power plants in Eastern Europe. This will allow them to obtain equipment for replacement at Ukrainian facilities.

Ukraine is looking for Soviet-era power plants in Eastern Europe to replace equipment - Shmyhal

Ukraine, together with its partners, is working to find Soviet-type power plants and power stations in Eastern European countries. This refers to the possibility of obtaining equipment for replacement at Ukrainian facilities. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

We continue to work with our partners to find old, Soviet-type power plants and power stations in Eastern Europe. We are finding such facilities. Together with engineers and energy specialists from relevant Ukrainian companies

- emphasized Denys Shmyhal.

The Minister of Energy also reported that the assessment and inventory of the found facilities is currently underway.

We are conducting an assessment, inventory, analysis, and taking entire blocks of certain equipment that allows us to make replacements. Of course, I cannot publicly name specifics now, but we have a number of such facilities that are currently being processed, a delegation literally last week completed several visits to several Eastern European countries with which we will implement this plan

 - the official emphasized.

Recall

Almost 2,600 Kyiv homes were left without heat after critical infrastructure was damaged as a result of Russian attacks on February 12. Utility workers are working to restore heat supply, while more than 1,100 homes are still without heat due to damage to the Darnytsia TPP.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv