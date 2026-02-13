Ukraine is looking for Soviet-era power plants in Eastern Europe to replace equipment - Shmyhal

Ukraine, together with its partners, is working to find Soviet-type power plants and power stations in Eastern European countries. This refers to the possibility of obtaining equipment for replacement at Ukrainian facilities. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

We continue to work with our partners to find old, Soviet-type power plants and power stations in Eastern Europe. We are finding such facilities. Together with engineers and energy specialists from relevant Ukrainian companies - emphasized Denys Shmyhal.

The Minister of Energy also reported that the assessment and inventory of the found facilities is currently underway.

We are conducting an assessment, inventory, analysis, and taking entire blocks of certain equipment that allows us to make replacements. Of course, I cannot publicly name specifics now, but we have a number of such facilities that are currently being processed, a delegation literally last week completed several visits to several Eastern European countries with which we will implement this plan - the official emphasized.

Recall

Almost 2,600 Kyiv homes were left without heat after critical infrastructure was damaged as a result of Russian attacks on February 12. Utility workers are working to restore heat supply, while more than 1,100 homes are still without heat due to damage to the Darnytsia TPP.