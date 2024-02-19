Ukraine expects $1.8 billion in aid from Japan in the first quarter

Ukraine expects to receive an additional $1.8 billion from Japan in the first quarter of this year, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

In the first two months of 2024, Japan was reportedly the largest donor of budgetary aid to Ukraine.

"In the first quarter, Ukraine is expected to receive an additional USD 1.8 billion from Japan. The funds will be raised through World Bank framework projects," the Ministry of Finance said.

"Ukraine counts on the support of its partners to finance its priority expenditures, namely social and humanitarian spheres, in a timely manner and in full, as the country finances its defense and security entirely at the expense of domestic revenues and borrowings. The need for external financing is USD 37.3 billion. In 2024, Japan is a leader in providing direct budget support to Ukraine. We expect this assistance to continue in the next budget year," Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko said during a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Minister of Finance of Japan Suzuki Sunichi.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue an active dialogue to further strengthen cooperation between the countries, the ministry said.

