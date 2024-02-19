Ukraine expects $1.8 billion in aid from Japan in the first quarter

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102125 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112127 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154742 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158293 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254844 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175042 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166107 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148446 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228363 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30350 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35219 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41406 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38817 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 26553 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254835 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228356 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214168 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239791 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226370 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102117 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72998 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79357 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113777 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114635 views
Ukraine expects $1.8 billion in aid from Japan in the first quarter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24341 views

Japan is expected to provide Ukraine with an additional $1.8 billion in budgetary aid in the first quarter of 2022, reports Ukraine's Finance Ministry.

Ukraine expects to receive an additional $1.8 billion from Japan in the first quarter of this year, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

In the first two months of 2024, Japan was reportedly the largest donor of budgetary aid to Ukraine.

"In the first quarter, Ukraine is expected to receive an additional USD 1.8 billion from Japan. The funds will be raised through World Bank framework projects," the Ministry of Finance said.

"Ukraine counts on the support of its partners to finance its priority expenditures, namely social and humanitarian spheres, in a timely manner and in full, as the country finances its defense and security entirely at the expense of domestic revenues and borrowings. The need for external financing is USD 37.3 billion. In 2024, Japan is a leader in providing direct budget support to Ukraine. We expect this assistance to continue in the next budget year," Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko said during a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Minister of Finance of Japan Suzuki Sunichi.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue an active dialogue to further strengthen cooperation between the countries, the ministry said.

Japan launches a new EUR 1.25 billion program for Ukraine: what does it involve19.02.24, 16:27 • 19239 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
world-bankWorld Bank
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

