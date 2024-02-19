Japan launches a new EUR 1.25 billion program for Ukraine: what does it involve

Japan is launching a new program worth 1.25 billion euros to support Japanese investors in Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday, UNN reports.

Japan will allocate EUR 1.25 billion to support Japanese investors in Ukraine. The relevant documents were signed during the conference on economic development and reconstruction in Tokyo - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal personally thanked the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Ken Saito, for such assistance during the meeting.

"The new program of the Japanese export credit agency NEXI will consist of two parts. These include guarantees for Japanese investors, as well as a credit line for the export of Japanese goods for the implementation of Ukraine's recovery projects," the Prime Minister said.

The two officials also discussed further trade liberalization between the two countries. Shmyhal suggested that Saito work on updating the investment protection agreement.

At the meeting with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, the parties discussed, among other things, the continuation of budget support. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the intention to allocate $4.5 billion in financial assistance this year.

Shmyhal and Suzuki also welcomed the signing of the double taxation convention, which will simplify the work of Ukrainian and Japanese businesses.

On the sidelines of the conference on economic development and reconstruction, the Prime Minister of Ukraine also had a conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. The agenda included the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

"Our common task is to bring Russia to justice and make it pay," emphasized Shmyhal. He emphasized the need to include Russia in the FATF blacklist and to take measures to avoid the recognition of pseudo-elections in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

"We are grateful to Japan for supporting the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine and the creation of a special tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice," the head of the Ukrainian government summarized.

