Japan launches a new EUR 1.25 billion program for Ukraine: what does it involve

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93590 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109654 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152384 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156205 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252284 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174573 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165766 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226912 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40619 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75064 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43222 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35877 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68503 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252284 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226912 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212877 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238578 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225290 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93590 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68503 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75064 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113318 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114198 views
Japan launches a new EUR 1.25 billion program for Ukraine: what does it involve

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19237 views

Japan to allocate 1.25 billion euros to support Japanese investors in Ukraine

Japan is launching a new program worth 1.25 billion euros to support Japanese investors in Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday, UNN reports.

Japan will allocate EUR 1.25 billion to support Japanese investors in Ukraine. The relevant documents were signed during the conference on economic development and reconstruction in Tokyo

- Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal personally thanked the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Ken Saito, for such assistance during the meeting.

"The new program of the Japanese export credit agency NEXI will consist of two parts. These include guarantees for Japanese investors, as well as a credit line for the export of Japanese goods for the implementation of Ukraine's recovery projects," the Prime Minister said.

The two officials also discussed further trade liberalization between the two countries.  Shmyhal suggested that Saito work on updating the investment protection agreement.

At the meeting with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, the parties discussed, among other things, the continuation of budget support. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the intention to allocate $4.5 billion in financial assistance this year.

Shmyhal and Suzuki also welcomed the signing of the double taxation convention, which will simplify the work of Ukrainian and Japanese businesses.

On the sidelines of the conference on economic development and reconstruction, the Prime Minister of Ukraine also had a conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. The agenda included the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

"Our common task is to bring Russia to justice and make it pay," emphasized Shmyhal. He emphasized the need to include Russia in the FATF blacklist and to take measures to avoid the recognition of pseudo-elections in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

"We are grateful to Japan for supporting the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine and the creation of a special tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice," the head of the Ukrainian government summarized.

Ukraine and Japan signed more than 50 cooperation agreements - Shmyhal19.02.24, 10:01 • 26122 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
tokyoTokyo
telegramTelegram
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

