Ukraine and Japan signed more than 50 cooperation agreements - Shmyhal

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM
March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
March 1, 09:14 PM
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Ukraine and Japan signed more than 50 cooperation agreements - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26120 views

Ukraine and Japan have signed more than 50 cooperation agreements aimed at economic development and reconstruction in areas such as avoidance of double taxation, support for Ukraine's recovery, agriculture, education, energy and infrastructure.

56 documents  on cooperation were signed by representatives of Ukraine and Japan within the framework of economic development and reconstruction in Tokyo. This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to UNN. 

Details 

According to Shmyhal, the signed documents include intergovernmental agreements, memorandums, and agreements between businesses and local authorities.

The Prime Minister spoke about the main ones: 

  • We signed an intergovernmental convention on the avoidance of double taxation, which is extremely important for Japanese businesses planning new projects in Ukraine.
  • More than a dozen agreements on support for Ukraine's reconstruction with major Japanese organizations: JICA, JETRO, NEXI Export Credit Agency and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.
  • Grant agreements on the implementation of recovery programs were signed, as well as a number of documents between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine and Japanese companies, which provide for the provision of various agricultural machinery and equipment to Ukraine.
  • An intergovernmental memorandum on cooperation in education and technology. Japan is one of the leaders in these areas. It is important to build a true partnership. 
  • "Naftogaz has agreed on a wind energy project. 
  • Ukraine's gas transmission system operator has signed a memorandum on preparations for the modernization of gas compressor stations. 
  • Documents were also signed in the areas of energy, telecommunications, infrastructure construction, and ecology. 

Japan has already shown leadership in financial support for Ukraine. Now Japan should become one of the leaders of Ukraine's recovery and investment in our economy

- Shmyhal wrote on social media.

Ukraine invites Japanese business to help create "Ukrainian economic miracle"19.02.24, 08:29 • 37700 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
naftogazNaftogaz
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

