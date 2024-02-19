Ukraine and Japan signed more than 50 cooperation agreements - Shmyhal

56 documents on cooperation were signed by representatives of Ukraine and Japan within the framework of economic development and reconstruction in Tokyo. This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the signed documents include intergovernmental agreements, memorandums, and agreements between businesses and local authorities.

The Prime Minister spoke about the main ones:

We signed an intergovernmental convention on the avoidance of double taxation, which is extremely important for Japanese businesses planning new projects in Ukraine.

More than a dozen agreements on support for Ukraine's reconstruction with major Japanese organizations: JICA, JETRO, NEXI Export Credit Agency and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.



Grant agreements on the implementation of recovery programs were signed, as well as a number of documents between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine and Japanese companies, which provide for the provision of various agricultural machinery and equipment to Ukraine.



An intergovernmental memorandum on cooperation in education and technology. Japan is one of the leaders in these areas. It is important to build a true partnership.



"Naftogaz has agreed on a wind energy project.



Ukraine's gas transmission system operator has signed a memorandum on preparations for the modernization of gas compressor stations.



Documents were also signed in the areas of energy, telecommunications, infrastructure construction, and ecology.



Japan has already shown leadership in financial support for Ukraine. Now Japan should become one of the leaders of Ukraine's recovery and investment in our economy - Shmyhal wrote on social media.

Ukraine invites Japanese business to help create "Ukrainian economic miracle"