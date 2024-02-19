Ukraine invites Japanese business to help create "Ukrainian economic miracle"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102201 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112170 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154784 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158332 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254909 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175051 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166114 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148447 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228405 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30699 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35616 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41805 views

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41805 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 39195 views

March 1, 09:14 PM • 39195 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 27070 views

12:27 AM • 27070 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254909 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254909 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228405 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228405 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214213 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239833 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226409 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226409 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102201 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73132 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73132 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79502 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79502 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113792 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113792 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114648 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114648 views
Ukraine invites Japanese business to help create "Ukrainian economic miracle"

Ukraine invites Japanese business to help create "Ukrainian economic miracle"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37699 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37699 views

Ukraine's Prime Minister has invited Japanese businesses to invest in Ukraine's energy, agriculture, infrastructure, automotive, mining, and IT sectors to help create a "Ukrainian economic miracle" modeled after Japan's postwar economic growth.

Ukraine is studying Japan's experience to create a "Ukrainian economic miracle" and has invited Japanese businesses to become part of this process, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is in Tokyo, has toldUNN writes.

The government is studying the experience of Japanese modernization and analyzing everything that allowed the Japanese economy to become one of the five largest in the world. In order for the world to see a "Ukrainian economic miracle"

- Shmyhal said on social media.

During the Economic Development and Reconstruction Conference in Tokyo with the participation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the head of the Ukrainian government spoke about the main areas in which Ukraine offers Japanese businesses to invest right now:

Energy. Nuclear generation, gas production and storage, hydrogen energy projects, and hydropower.

The agricultural sector. Thanks to Japanese technologies and investments, we can implement ambitious projects in the field of fertilizer production and food production.

Infrastructure. We are interested in the participation of Japanese investors in projects for the construction of highways and railways, bridges, and in the reconstruction of destroyed cities.

Automotive industry. He invited leaders of the Japanese automotive industry to open production facilities in Ukraine.

Mining. Up to a third of Europe's proven lithium reserves are stored in Ukraine's subsoil. This resource makes it possible to create a closed cycle of electric vehicle production for further export to the EU.

IT, digital technologies, cybersecurity. Ukraine offers IT companies some of the most favorable conditions in the world in terms of taxes and regulations.

We invite Japanese businesses to become part of Ukraine's economic miracle. Everyone who invests in our economy today will receive incredible benefits and opportunities in the coming years

- Shmyhal emphasized.

Japan seeks to engage the private sector to support Ukraine19.02.24, 00:00 • 32323 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
fumio-kishidaFumio Kishida
tokyoTokyo
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

