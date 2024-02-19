Ukraine invites Japanese business to help create "Ukrainian economic miracle"

Ukraine is studying Japan's experience to create a "Ukrainian economic miracle" and has invited Japanese businesses to become part of this process, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is in Tokyo, has told, UNN writes.

The government is studying the experience of Japanese modernization and analyzing everything that allowed the Japanese economy to become one of the five largest in the world. In order for the world to see a "Ukrainian economic miracle" - Shmyhal said on social media.

During the Economic Development and Reconstruction Conference in Tokyo with the participation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the head of the Ukrainian government spoke about the main areas in which Ukraine offers Japanese businesses to invest right now:

Energy. Nuclear generation, gas production and storage, hydrogen energy projects, and hydropower.

The agricultural sector. Thanks to Japanese technologies and investments, we can implement ambitious projects in the field of fertilizer production and food production.

Infrastructure. We are interested in the participation of Japanese investors in projects for the construction of highways and railways, bridges, and in the reconstruction of destroyed cities.

Automotive industry. He invited leaders of the Japanese automotive industry to open production facilities in Ukraine.

Mining. Up to a third of Europe's proven lithium reserves are stored in Ukraine's subsoil. This resource makes it possible to create a closed cycle of electric vehicle production for further export to the EU.

IT, digital technologies, cybersecurity. Ukraine offers IT companies some of the most favorable conditions in the world in terms of taxes and regulations.

We invite Japanese businesses to become part of Ukraine's economic miracle. Everyone who invests in our economy today will receive incredible benefits and opportunities in the coming years - Shmyhal emphasized.

Japan seeks to engage the private sector to support Ukraine